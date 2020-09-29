The fall semester provides ample opportunities for student activities such as football games, movies in the Plaster Student Union Theater and homecoming.
With COVID-19’s ongoing prevalence, hosting the student activities everyone looks forward to makes things difficult. However, there are still some events available to students this semester.
Pride Band Ozarko Marching Festival
Every fall, Missouri State hosts a marching band competition called Ozarko at the Robert W. Plaster Sports Complex. The competition includes performances from various high schools across the state and a performance given by Missouri State’s own Pride Marching Band.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 10. Masks are encouraged, and admission is $8 for students and senior citizens and $12 for adults. For more information, visit Missouri State’s Calendar of Events.
Student Activities Council Public Affairs Conference Speaker: Ebony Stewart
The Student Activities Council is sponsoring an event during Public Affairs week for slam poet and activist Ebony Stewart to discuss race, gender and sexuality with a Q&A session to follow. The event is free to students, faculty and staff and will be held virtually over Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here or contact Public Affairs Chairs Aubree Young and Karissa Brock at sacpublicaffairs@missouristate.edu
Missouri State Football
BearFest Village tailgates may not be a reality this fall, but Missouri State football will still be playing. There will be a home game at Plaster Stadium on Oct. 17 against Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. The game is free for students. Maroon Madness, a student spirit section club on campus, will be attending the game and have a costume night theme for students while they cheer on the Bears.
For students interested in joining Maroon Madness, contact club President Adam Boonshaft at asb0917@live.missouristate.edu or Vice President Adam Roper at atr2398@live.missouristate.edu
For information regarding the football game, visit the Missouri State Bears football webpage.
For a complete list of all MSU events this semester, visit the Missouri State website’s calendar of events.