Sept. 22 was the official start of fall, and with that comes cooler weather, fall festivals and Halloween. Although this year has been unlike any other, there are still fall activities to attend.
Corn, the crop of fall. Well, the crop of fall mazes. This year there are still several corn mazes people can visit around Springfield. Some of these include Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, Exeter Corn Maze and Campbell’s Maze Daze.
According to the Springfield Park Board’s website, Rutledge-Wilson Farm, at 3825 W. Farm Road 146, is a “207-acre farm park designed to provide educational, as well as various recreational resources for the community and celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of the area.”
Part of the farm’s community events is an annual fall festival. The park board website states this year the festival will run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a corn maze and pumpkin patch.
In a Facebook post, Rutledge-Wilson Farm explained that this is slightly different from prior years, as there have been many craft stations and a haunted trail in the past, but not this year. However, with fewer events comes a smaller cost. The maze and patch are free to visit, according to the park board website.
If students want to drive a bit further out of town, both Exeter and Campbell’s corn mazes are outside of Springfield.
Campbell’s Maze Daze events are located at Campbell’s Farm in Clever, Missouri at 177 Carob Road.
In addition to the classic corn maze, there is also a haunted maze, hayride, kids play area and weekend entertainment, according to the Campbell’s Farm website.
Admission price varies by day. From Oct. 1-31, the farm will be open Fridays 5-11 p.m., Saturdays 12-11 p.m. and Sundays 12-7 p.m.
A little further south in Exeter, Missouri at State Highway M is a maze with a few more features. In Exeter, they have a corn maze, barnyard, pumpkin patch, sunflower field and go-karts.
Exeter Corn Maze is open from Sept. 5 to Nov. 1. Their website recommends people buy tickets online early. Prices vary, however. An adult corn maze ticket is $12 and general admission tickets to other activities are $5. Pumpkin costs vary by type and size, ranging from $.50 to $7.
For some non-maze fall activities, there are still options:
- Warsaw, Missouri Heritage Days run from Oct.17-18
- Sparta, Missouri Persimmon Days run from Oct. 18-19
- Silver Dollar City’s Pumpkin Nights in Branson, Missouri run now until Oct. 31
- Springfield Antique Festival runs Oct. 17- 18 and Nov. 21 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
As for Halloween, many events have been canceled due to COVID-19. However, the second annual Halloween Monster Ball is still going on at Chateau Charmant Oct. 24, 7 p.m. to midnight, according to their Facebook event page.
For this event, prices range from $25-$75. All of the money goes to CARE Animal Rescue.
“We started it last year as a way to raise funds for our NICU baby we had who was born four months early,” Austin McGee, event organizer, said. “Everyone loved it and begged us to do it again. This year the event is benefiting CARE Animal Rescue.”
Los Cabos will be catering food to the event, and ticket prices include food. However, there will be a cash bar there for drinks, according to McGee.
“Even though there are no mandates or restrictions at the castle, we do recommend masks while dancing,” McGee said. “The castle is located on 80 acres with lots of outdoor space in the courtyard for social distancing while eating.”
