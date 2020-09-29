Bars and clubs, like many sectors of the service industry, have undergone dramatic changes due to COVID-19. Not only has the pandemic affected the way they conduct business but also how patrons utilize those services.
Those who have been able to keep their doors open are tasked with the responsibility of maintaining COVID-free environments through mask enforcements, social distancing and capacity restrictions mandated through Phase 3A of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Road to Recovery. The ordinance disallows counter seating and requires bars to not exceed 50% capacity.
While some establishments have been successful, others have been caught in a web of uncertainty. Whether through blatant ignorance of public health guidelines or unfortunate situations, the industry is facing an unprecedented and uncertain future.
A unique example is the Royal Music Hall, a live music venue and bar located at 1427 E. Cherry St., northeast of Missouri State’s campus.
Owner B.J. Lowrance opened the venture in June of this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. As live music has yet to debut at the Royal despite it being at the center of their concept, capacity restrictions have directly impacted their business. However, they continue to offer drinks and bar snacks to an array of spaced out seating amongst their Wes Anderson-inspired environment.
Lowrance said Royal is reminding patrons masking is required. Other safety precautions include socially distanced tables, recurring sanitation of heavily touched surfaces and keeping parties at four or less.
“This winter is going to be hard and frankly scary,” Lowrance said. “Many places in town, and around the globe, have already closed, and with colder weather heading our way, it’s going to be even more difficult for everyone. We all just need to keep on our toes, save what money we can and continue to provide the best service we can.”
Ever since the lifting of lockdown restrictions in early May, bars and clubs have experienced exposures from customers and staff that temporarily forced the pausing of business activity.
According to data released by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in September, people aged 18-22 were driving the majority of the case growth in the county. Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, that age group made up 59% of new cases.
Lowrance iterated the need for college students to be cautious.
“Just be conscientious of your surroundings,” Lowrance said. “This situation isn’t just about your safety; it’s about your community’s safety, too. No one is comfortable in a mask, no one wants to stay home, no one wants any of these regulations, but it’s what we need to do to get through it.”
Jimmy Rollins, co-owner of The Hepcat in downtown Springfield, knows not everyone is comfortable with this new way of life. The live jazz club has experienced their fair share of customers upset over mask requirements, which they enforce.
Echoing the need for caution among 18 to 22-year-olds, Rollins said the rise in cases among that demographic is consequential for them, as their main customer base tends to be over 30 years of age.
“That age group is the largest market in Springfield,” Rollins said. “Some of us didn’t design our businesses for them. We’re suffering because we’re not serving our senior patrons.”
Rollins was honest about running a bar in the midst of continuing doubt.
“The biggest challenge, to put it simply, is just to stay afloat,” he said. “We know not all of us (small businesses) are going to make it, so we’ll do our best to.”