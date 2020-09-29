The prolific drag scene of Springfield reached a national audience after a local queen and “Get Dusted” host Crystal Methyd joined RuPaul’s Drag Race. With the onset of precautions brought on by COVID-19, the queens have had to adjust how they perform for their now nationwide audience.
Like many other jobs and arts, safety has been considered in everything, including seeing a local celebrity drag queen performance. For this year’s Get Dusted events, popular monthly drag shows featuring a slew of local queens, producers opted to make music videos and stream them in one “movie” to audiences online via Vimeo.
“I think more notably, COVID is shifting the medium of drag, as more and more artists are starting YouTube channels and creating more intricate and conceptual looks that are more suited for home,” Sofonda Coxx, local drag queen of two years, said. “I am interested to see how other aspects of drag shift because of COVID.”
Digital shows have proven to be a popular alternative for local queens. Coming soon, Oct. 10, local queen Jimmy Anti will be hosting a digital drag show to celebrate her 21st birthday with other queens like Diana Ditch.
“My roommate Daegen Michelle and I have been making digital drag performance videos,” Anti said. “It’s been a lot of fun and a great creative outlet.”
Still, in-person performances aren’t entirely over. According to Coxx, performers on stage at venues like Martha’s Vineyard wear masks everywhere other than on stage, and tips are delivered digitally rather than with cash.
If getting acquainted with the Springfield drag scene in-person, a great place to begin is Martha’s Vineyard. There is usually a show happening there at least once a week, and it’s where many queens get their start.
“My first time performing in drag was in October two years ago at Missouri State’s Dance Company’s first fundraising event at Martha’s,” Coxx said. “For the first year, I pretty much only performed with dancers from MSU and then started to get asked to do gigs with the other local queens. I’ve always found Martha’s to be a welcoming place for everyone to explore their drag and gain confidence.”
Another event to attend is Get Dusted, which occurs monthly. Formally, it was a live event held in The Outland Complex but has been moved online due to COVID-19.
“I’ve been performing for three years,” Anti said. “I started performing at Get Dusted and really fell in love with drag.”
With the closing of The Outland Complex due to COVID-19, many queens have still yet to participate in any in-person performances.
