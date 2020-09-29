Since coming back to school in August, students are slowly becoming more comfortable venturing back out into the world by visiting coffee shops, bars and nightclubs. But, how are students deciding which venues are safe to go out to when nearly all of them provide risks of COVID-19 exposure?
While students are still aware COVID-19 is ongoing, some of those who have already contracted it feel less worried about going out to public places.
“I’ve felt comfortable going to most places. I try to go to public places only when I need to,” said Sam Chanitz, sophomore criminology major. “My fear [of COVID-19] has pretty much stayed the same. If anything, it’s gone down now that I’ve had it.”
Chanitz said he feels masks should still be required.
Dr. Jerilyn Reed, student wellness coordinator at Magers Health and Wellness Center, shared an article from the Texas Medical Association that stated bars, buffets, gyms, sports stadiums, amusement parks, movie theaters, religious services with 500+ people and large music concerts are among the worst places to go to during the pandemic.
“Physicians rated the activities from one — least risk — to 10 — riskiest — using these criteria: whether it’s inside or outside, proximity to others, exposure time, likelihood of compliance with safety guidelines and personal risk level,” the Texas Medical Association article stated.
Bella Axmacher, sophomore psychology major, said she has been going to the grocery store, eating at restaurants and hanging out with friends since returning to Springfield.
Axmacher explained she’s glad she got COVID-19 at school and not while at home since her dad is at higher risk.
“My fear for myself has changed because I got COVID-19, but if I hadn’t gotten it, I’d still be afraid,” said Axmacher. “But my fear for my family, especially my dad because he’s older and therefore high risk, hasn’t changed.”
Though Axmacher has been going to public places, she said she worries about the possibility of the mask mandate being lifted.
“That is scary to me,” said Axmacher. “Since I’ve already had it, I’m not super worried, but at the same time there’s so much scientists still don’t know like how long antibodies last, if you can get it again, so on and so on, but it freaks me out for people like my dad.”
According to Science Magazine, those who have contracted COVID-19 can in fact be reinfected with the virus.
In a recent case, a 33-year-old man had mild symptoms of COVID-19 in March. He was retested again in August after a trip to Europe. While he presented no symptoms the second time around, this case showed that some people do not have lifelong immunity to COVID-19, according to Science Magazine.
While some students are more comfortable with going out, Caroline Hornberger, junior early childhood education major, said she is looking forward to the possibility of the mask mandate being lifted.
“I would love it if the mask mandate was lifted in Missouri,” said Hornberger. “I have been waiting for this for a while. Many times people who wear masks either don’t wear them correctly or even take them off, which defeats the purpose, and it’s like ‘why do we even have to wear them?’”
Hornberger had COVID-19 during the summer and feels more relaxed about being exposed to it. She, too, has been going to grocery stores, the mall and attending a few parties and bars as well as being a substitute teacher for the Springfield Public School District.
“It is not as bad as everyone says it is, but also with the media only trying to instill fear in everyone, I see past that as well,” said Hornberger. “I personally do not have a problem or am scared, so I will go anywhere I need or want to.”
Reed shared another article from Yahoo Life that talks about the three riskiest places to go during a pandemic.
“Data shows that 7.8% of adults with COVID had visited a gym in the past two weeks while 8.5% visited a bar or coffee shop. However, dining out is even riskier: 40.9% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had eaten at a restaurant,” the Yahoo Life article stated.