COVID-19 has affected the live music scene, causing many restaurants, bars and concert venues to limit their overall capacities and the amount of performers they can hire.
The Outland Complex was one venue hit by the pandemic’s effects and is hanging by a thread, according to general manager Seth Kean.
“We had it rough, as we were one of the first businesses to close and will be the last to reopen at a full capacity,” Kean said. “Thankfully, our community stepped up and were able to help us at the beginning of the pandemic through crowdfunding (GoFundMe) and t-shirt sales.”
According to Kean, without the help of the community, The Outland Complex would have been forced to close sooner.
The Standard reported on The Outland Complex during the summer and received updates on the switch in ownership and the beginning of the renovation process.
“This has helped us survive the past few months, but we are still far from being in the clear through all of this. Venues continue to close left and right across the country, but we are fighting this.”
According to Kean, the venue is hesitant to reopen without adequate safety standards.
“We want to be the standard for downtown clubs and bars,” Kean said. “We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond safety protocol to take care of our patrons, staff and entertainers.”
Due to the closing of the venue, renovations are in progress. Kean revealed that The Outland is renaming ‘the Front of House lounge’ to Outland Bar. However, the Outland Ballroom, the upstairs venue, will only be getting a simple facelift to keep the aesthetic that everyone has loved over the years.
New owner Kevin Dunn hopes the renovations will expand their demographic outreach and bring in more artists.
“I purchased the Outland three months ago,'' Dunn said. “If it weren’t for the local artists, my entertainment company, The Varakas Group, wouldn’t have been as successful. Buying and renovating this place is a way to give back.”
The venue plans to reopen within the next few weeks. They are currently waiting on the completion of a large project, with no further information on what the project is and they are finalizing renovations.
“One of the biggest changes is that we are bringing food into the establishment,” Kean said.
“We are utilizing a small space in the front of ‘the Front of House Lounge’ as a walkup space serving craft vegan (oat milk) ice cream and fruit whips.”
The space will be called sweet EMOtion and will be a pop-punk, emo-themed snack parlor.
“We are also going to be doing pizza by the slice out of the same window,” Kean said. “The pizza will be provided by The Big Slice, and we will also have vegan options with that.”
Kelly Sova, a community member and avid live music fan, first discovered the Outland when she went to see a My Chemical Romance cover show. She said she now considers the Outland to be a place of comfort and joy.
“This place has helped me find myself and grow into the person that I am now,” Sova said. “One time I was auditioning to join a local band that often performed there called Greymountain. They invited me to sing on stage with them, and it was my first time singing with a band backing me up, so I will never forget the moment.”
Sova said she has seen photos of the renovations on social media and has loved everything so far.
“We are excited to keep The Outland Complex the same inclusive-all-ages venue that everyone has loved for decades,” Kean said. “We have been the staple for live entertainment in Springfield and plan to keep that same concept going forward in newly renovated spaces. We are so thankful for this community standing behind us and can't wait to be hanging at shows like ‘Get Dusted’ or any of our other events soon.”
Since 2009, Kean has been working as an outside promoter of the club and came into the general manager position in 2015.
“Around that time, I started booking and working as the general manager along with the previous owner running the club,” Kean said. “I handle all the day- to- day operations, book and manage the calendar, and schedule staff for events. I handle all the big picture items as well while we maneuver through our current world and prep to reopen.”
Kean credits the Outland for giving him a shot at running shows when no one else did.
“I believe the old owner saw something in me that most didn't and believed in my direction,” Kean said. “This music community is so supportive, and it's the one I have always fought for.”
To show your support for NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association, which strives to preserve live music all throughout the United States, visit www.saveourstages.com