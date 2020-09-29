With the emergence of home consoles like the Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo, retro arcades have seemingly vanished. But, near Missouri State is a holdout; the arcade 1984.
Located at 400 S. Jefferson Ave, 1984 closed on April 1 of this year due COVID-19. On May 14, they reopened. Hours are Wednesday to Saturday 4-11 p.m.
Guests pay $10 at the door and are allowed to play all the arcade machines in the building until close. There is no re-entry fee, though guests do have to pay additional coins to play pinball machines. This ranges from 25 cents to a dollar.
The arcade can be filled with up to 75 arcade cabinets and 20 pinball machines, though some cabinets have been removed due to COVID-19. Most seating areas have also been removed from the arcade.
1984 employees Chris Stuart and John Macdonnell said they encourage guests to keep at least one machine between them and other guests. Each machine is sanitized every hour.
Owner Devin Durham said due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, business has reduced. One out of every three days sees the number of customers pre-COVID-19.
According Durham, the arcade mostly attracts families, not college students.
“While we do see some college kids, we mainly see a lot of kids and parents,” Durham said. “We’re skipped over by college kids since they generally go a street up and hit the bars.”
Durham encourages guests to visit, because the lowered business rate means they will not have to wait in any long lines.
1984 offers multiple discounts. One is the “Extra Life” punch card, where every five visits earns a guest one free visit. The rewards card is available both physically and digitally. Guests can also win a free visit card and a button reading “I beat your score at 1984” by beating a listed high-score on any arcade game.
Stuart and Macdonnell said this is limited to one free visit card per visit, as some guests “hopscotch” each other’s scores to win a card.
There is also a 1984 arcade in Branson, started in September of 2019 by Ron Murphy, co-owner of the business. Murphy said his arcade, located at 4240 Gretna Road, has been rearranged due to COVID-19. While he can have up to 60 arcade cabinets and 22 pinball machines, each one has been spaced out to accommodate social distancing.
Since Murphy’s location is slightly larger than the Springfield location, he was able to space the machines out to have six feet in between each. The Branson location also has a 10-foot tall boombox to play ‘80s music videos for guests.
History
1984 was opened 15 years ago by Durham.
Durham said he grew up in the ‘80s and collected multiple arcade machines over the years. His goal was to “get them all in one place and turn them on.” He considered using a storage locker to do so, but settled on the idea of creating his own arcade to keep the machines preserved via air conditioning.
1984 started as a single floor, but five years ago expanded into the basement of the building.
Murphy became part of the business after he retired. He said he was a first day customer, as well as the first to host a party in the arcade. Since he was “bored” during retirement, he asked Durham’s permission to build a location in Branson.