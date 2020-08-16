The Standard's multimedia projects
The Standard has been a print publication since its establishment as The Southwest Standard in 1912. With the advancement of technology and increased use of the internet, The Standard has implemented several multimedia projects over the years to engage a digital audience.
Video packages
Video has evolved through many phases at The Standard throughout the last decade.
The Standard Statement, a weekly broadcast-style video highlighting top stories, was started in January 2018 in the break and supply room of Clay Hall, The Standard’s office. Last year, the news editor at the time Carissa Alford began recording The Standard Statement in Strong Hall’s broadcast studio, often featuring guests and news package created by staff reporters.
This year, instead of featuring a singular, weekly broadcast, The Standard will produce individual video packages, created by staff reporters from the news, lifestyle and sport sections each week, along with a weekly weather forecast update and other lighthearted content.
Standard Sports Weekly
Standard Sports Weekly, similar to The Standard Statement, is a weekly broadcast-style video highlighting Missouri State sports. Standard Sports Weekly can also be viewed on The Standard’s website or YouTube channel.
Standard Sports Weekly began as Standard Sports Update in March 2014 and has evolved over the last six years. Last year, senior sports reporter Claire Niebrugge hosted the show, introducing Bears Scoreboard, a segment dedicated to running through the previous week’s Missouri State sports scores.
This year, Standard Sports Weekly will continue to be hosted by a staff sports reporter.
Podcasts
The Standard has four podcasts, streamable on SoundCloud and Spotify.
The Growl is a weekly sports podcast hosted by sports editor Stephen Terrill. Each week, Stephen highlights the latest in Missouri State sports. The Growl was started by last year’s sports editor Amanda Sullivan.
Episode length: 10-15 minutes
Critic’s Corner is a biweekly entertainment podcast, hosted by Cole Trumble. Every other week, Trumble discusses a timely topic related to the entertainment industry. In the past, Trumble has discussed Academy Award nominations, how he rates movies and reviewed movies and television shows.
Episode length: 15-30 minutes.
Between the Headphones is a weekly music review podcast hosted by editor-in-chief Greta Cross and visual editor Jaylen Early. The two discuss single and album releases, along with interviewing musicians from the Springfield music scene.
Episode length: 10-15 minutes.
Column Inches, or Col.In. is a biweekly podcast hosted by digital editor Diana Dudenhoeffer. Every other week, Dudenhoeffer interviews a staff member at The Standard about one of their recent stories, diving into the behind-the-scenes process of interviewing and writing.
Episode length: 15 minutes.
Neighbors
Neighbors is a biweekly photo essay project profiling Missouri State and Springfield community members through portraiture and long-form feature stories. Editor-in-chief Greta Cross writes the stories and visual editor Jaylen Early photographs the subjects. Neighbors can be viewed each week via The Standard’s Instagram, @thestandard_msu or The Standard’s website.
Social Media
Facebook: @TheStandardMSU
Twitter: @TheStandard_MSU
Instagram: @thestandard_msu
