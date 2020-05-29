Childish Gambino’s most recent album, “3.15.20” is his most experimental yet.
The album name is a reference to when the album was first dropped on donaldgloverpresents.com but has since been removed. “3.15.20” was released a week later on major streaming services and has made waves in the music industry. The release of “3.15.20” at the start of the pandemic was excellent timing, as the main theme is self-love in a world of confusion and chaos. This theme is not obvious because the album has a blank white cover and the album tracks are mostly named after their track start times. I see this as a way to make the sound of the album reign supreme over any particular song. Each track has an alternative title within the metadata of the album, and I will be mentioning them below.
The album starts with, “0.00” or “We Are,” and the song provides a cinematic flair with the lyrics, “We are, we are, we are” repeated over and over. As Gambino sings these lyrics, there seems to be a mantra of mysticism attached to them. As you become immersed in this sound, the second song, “Algorhythm,” starts to play with an intense underground dance beat. Once you hear Gambino singing about the algorithm being perfect and how humanity has to survive, it becomes quite the analogy for the modern world.
Everyone has their time preoccupied with some algorithm, and most don’t think much about it. These algorithms decide what we see, yet we do not know how they work. What is their purpose? What did the computer decide to show us and what did they quietly remove? Is the computer helping us out or helping someone else out? Gambino understands these issues but is pushing people to think outside the algorithm — to move your body and become closer to your body.
The third song, “Time,” increases the angst. The lyrics are more direct, saying “We’re running out of time” and explaining how the world needs to be saved soon. Everyone understands this world is coming to a global collapse if we continue on our way. Yet, after this constant bombardment of depressing news, the world has not significantly changed in combating the global crisis. The world is being impacted every day by humanity’s actions, yet it seems like no one in power cares. This song tries to tap into that feeling of angst in a nice and poppy way. People like listening to pop music, and if the message gets disseminated to the masses, the more opportunities there will be for people’s minds to change.
As the poppy melody fades out, “12.38” or “Vibrate” picks up and is arguably the best song of the album. The beat has a nice funk to it and upholds the vocals in a way that makes the music a joy to listen. The story provided in the song is an exchange between Gambino and his partner and seems to have the classic Gambino flair. This song starts the pivot of the album from existential angst to more of a push towards self-love, as that is the only certainty in this life.
In “47.48” or “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence),” the song ends with an exchange between Gambino and his son Legend about love and the importance of showing it to everyone. It has a cute ending and leads to the final song of the album, a grand celebration of Gambino’s life, and how far he and his community have come.
The album is worth the listen, and the first half of the album has angsty lyrics while the latter half is more focused on celebratory lyrics. The combination of the two emotions makes for a balanced album that provides a much-needed respite during quarantine.