The rural Missouri born singer, Bones Owens, has recently released his self titled debut album on Feb. 26 with record label Thirty Tigers.
Owens started playing piano at age six and guitar — his instrument of choice — by age 10. However, he didn’t officially start songwriting until he was in his early teens.
“I was looking for a way to express myself,” Owens said. “As most are at that age.”
According to Owens, he had a very musical upbringing, with both parents singing and his mother being an avid piano player.
“My mom is the one who started putting me in piano lessons,” Owens said. “Prior to that, I was singing at church.”
Despite being raised on gospel music, Owen’s earliest songwriting influences range from alternative grunge artists like Nirvana and Soundguarden to Blues artists like Junior Kimbrough to classic rock groups like Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Owens would drop out of college and move to Nashville at the age of 21 to pursue music full time.
In 2014, he released his first EP of five songs titled “Hurt No One,” which included collaborations with American singer-songwriter Butch Walker and his close friends from a band called Relient K.
“Moonshine” stood out the most when listening to this collection. I love how the vocals seemed to flawlessly soar over the delicate guitar. It sounds a lot like a Mumford and Sons song, very folksy in that respect.
He later released a seven song EP in 2017 called “Make Me No King,” and this earned him enough acclaim to be signed on to Thirty Tigers record label in 2019, according to his website.
As he became more of a household name, he started collaborating with artists like hip-hop group Yelawolf, on their album “Trial by Fire,” which included a Kid Rock collaboration, according to allmusic. Owens also worked with Bon Jovi and went on tour with Reignwolf, an American indie and blues rock band.
“During the collaboration I did with Bon Jovi, eight years ago now, we hung out for four or five days at his place in NYC and wrote together,” Owens said. “It’s pretty special to do things like that, getting to collaborate with other artists, having them bring me into what they do or when I bring people into what I do. You’re basically entrusting someone else with your livelihood and creativity.”
Owens' earlier music was more mellow and emphasized the lyricism and the storytelling aspect of songs, similar to Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Over time, however, he has welcomed the more dynamic, uptempo sound from songs like “Keep it Close” and “Country Man” (all on his new album).
“After my collaboration with Yelawolf, I realized that I was missing out on that energetic element,” Owens said. “Eventually, I started writing more uptempo, upbeat rock music. That’s essentially what this record (debut album) is: a bunch of songs that I wrote with live concerts in mind.”
In 2018, when Owens first released “Keep It Close,” a song that would later be on his full-length album, the song garnered a million streams within the year.
“‘Keep it Close’ was written very quickly and things were clicking, and I think that it just came from a place of pure inspiration,” Owens said. “I find that when I’m listening to other people's music, I can tell the difference between a song that feels like it was inspired versus a song that doesn’t.”
His album in its entirety is full of playful percussion and bold guitar riffs that burst through the woodwork in an explosion of vibrancy and finesse. Owens describes his music to be an alternative, swampy, blues rock mix.
While listening to his album, I couldn’t help but hear some influences from Cage the Elephant, a Kentucky rock band that formed in 2006. Particularly, with Owen’s songs “Keep on Running” and “Wave.” They both had the same overly stylized vocals and guitar distortion that made everything sound slightly more muffled. A definite ‘90s grunge influence.
“Cage the Elephant is a great group,” Owens said in response to my comparison. “I’ve actually known those guys for about 15 years and met them when I first moved to Nashville.”
During the songwriting process, Owens prides himself on how quickly he can finish a song if he finds that spark of passion to guide him along.
“In the past, I’ve sat in collaborating songwriting sessions with other people where we were there all day — maybe 10 hours or more,” Owens said. “But when I’m writing by myself, if things are clicking well, I can finish something in a few hours.”
On the contrary, when songs don’t come together as easily, the artist takes an extended break and comes back with a fresh perspective, on the search for any redeeming qualities.
“I don’t like to spend too much time banging my head against the wall trying to make a song come out,” Owens said. “I tend to not want to force a song that just won’t happen.”
According to Owens, inspiration comes from all facets of his life. While completing mundane tasks like driving or mowing the lawn, or through something recreational like reading a story, or playing an instrument, the moments of silence allowed for free flowing ideas.
“With (my self-titled debut album), I just sat down with my guitar and messed around until something started to develop, whether it was a guitar riff or a chord structure to a song,” Owens said. “Music, then melodies, then lyrics written last. A lot of this record was created in that order.”
When asked where the name “Bones” came from, Owens reminisced about his childhood and how the nickname was given to him by his grandfather.
“I’m 6’5’ now, so as a kid I was also very tall for my age and very skinny, so it was just a funny nickname for my grandpa to use,” Owens said. “Then, it resurfaced because someone who was a mentor to me several years ago, maybe 10 years now, began calling me that as well.”
