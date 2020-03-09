My intention this week was to write an opinion piece on medical marijuana and its future here in Missouri, as it’s currently a hot topic in our state.
The Missouri legislature has been abuzz the past month with House committee hearings questioning the Department of Health and Senior Services on their licensing process for the industry.
News agencies across the state are reporting on numerous lawsuit filings from frustrated applicants who were denied licensing in either testing, cultivation, dispensary facilities or manufacturing.
This process has nonetheless been frustrating for both sides, and those investigating any possible malfeasance.
But to step away from the tangled web that is the current medical marijuana situation in Missouri, let’s offer a fresh perspective.
While so many were denied a license, arguably to avoid prematurely flooding the market, hundreds were granted a golden ticket into a new and exciting industry that will no doubt make private individuals and the state of Missouri an exorbitant amount of money.
Thank you, capitalism.
Capitalism is a word that makes us all feel some typa’ way. For me and countless other patriots, we feel a sense of love, pride and gratitude for a system we know fuels ingenuity and free-thought enterprise.
For some, resentment and anger well up in their core, mainly due to a feeling of oppression via capitalism. I’m sure there are countless excuses for a deep-rooted hatred of capitalism that lives inside of some. Those excuses may vary from ideology that capitalism suppresses certain classes and enables the rich and powerful, to misplaced idolization in figures such as Marx or Castro.
Either way, there seems to be a trend amongst people in Millenial and Gen Z age groups that despise capitalism. Ironically, they tweet about their feelings on the topic through their personal iPhones.
Why have generations that have been spoiled rotten by a capitalist economy become so unaware of their hypocrisy?
I am in no way claiming that capitalism is a fool-proof system with no room for improvement. I just have a hard time finding a need to replace a way for individuals to enable themselves without having to go through the federal government. That is what socialism, the biggest threat to our current system, would force us to have to do.
It is well known that we are more apprehensive in trusting our federal government more than ever. So, wouldn’t it make more sense to scale back our dependence on them rather than increase it tenfold?
Moral of the story, I am all for changes to our system to improve it where need be. I am not for drastic government overhaul that strips individuals of personal liberty and freedoms.
Also, if you ever consider yourself “oppressed,” compare your life to somebody who was raised in Syria, North Korea, Saudia Arabia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan or Equatorial Guinea. I promise you there is somebody in one of those countries right now that would die, and do/will die, to live the type of life you do with the options you have.
Capitalism is NOT perfect. But it is not the devil either. It actually has caused A LOT of good in the world. You can fix a system without totally replacing it. There is truth in the statement by Ashley Picillo in her book, Breaking the Grass Ceiling, where she says there is no capitalism without activism. You can acknowledge its faults but we must not forget the positives it has given us.
Sometimes I wonder if Americans get a bad rap because we come off as arrogant, unappreciative and just generally spoiled. We truly won’t know what we have until it’s gone.
And that is what I fear we will come to know under socialism.