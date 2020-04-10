April 8th, 2020 is a day of mourning for many progressives as that is when Sen. Bernie Sanders announces that he was suspending his campaign and paving the way for former Vice President Joe Biden. The Democratic primary is more or less finished even though a little more than half of the states did not participate in voting for the nomination. Progressives in these states can still vote for Sanders as he did not fully drop out but the mainstream news coverage is not making that clear to the average person.
Regardless, Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and now it puts many progressives in a bind. Do they vote for a candidate that has a long history with working with segregationists, pushing for mass incarceration, leading the charge against the war with Iraq, or has a credible allegation of sexual assault? A vote is an endorsement of the candidate and his policies past and future and the candidate certainly treats it that way. That is not a desirable action.
Do progressives vote for a third-party candidate such as Green Party’s Howie Hawkins or Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)’s Gloria La Riva? While these are attractive alternatives, voting for a third party is seen as a “waste” of a vote since these candidates have no shot of winning in the general election.
So, do progressives simply not partake in voting? This could rid the progressive in choosing between the lesser of two evils but if you leave it up to voters who are voting then the general election would be won by the Republican President Donald Trump. Trump and the Republican Party are enemies of the progressive movement. So not voting might lead with someone who would counter everything that progressivism stands for.
These are basics that I have gathered from progressives that I know and I would like to put my spin on it. The fascination for electoral politics for the route for progressivism seems a little much. For most progressive movements, it was a grassroots movement that enacted change. Civil rights, gay marriage, labor rights, and women’s suffrage certainly followed this strategy. Sanders tried to capitalize on this but he has failed. He failed because he was too naive in believing that the Democratic National Convention (DNC), filled with people who accept corporate backing, would allow the nomination to go through. We all have observed the debacle that occurred in Iowa. We all observed the blatant disregard in mentioning Bernie in the headlines in mainstream media.
So, progressives need to go back to the streets. It was the streets where systemic change can be achieved. One response I would recommend is to start organizing with like-minded progressives to demand change from the ruling elites for they will not give anything to you. One mustn’t blame the ruling elites as they are out of touch with the rest of the country. They are comfy in their position of power but need reminding that they must serve our interests.
We see now that the most essential services being done in the US are ones performed by nurses, doctors, cleaning crew, retail staff and many others. We must link up with these people to ensure that these essential workers' lives are being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. A political movement that does not center around workers is not a movement at all. The only way we can get ruling elites to listen to us is to force them to pay by striking and disrupting the flow of money for that is the only talk they understand.
If every progressive decided to put in as much effort into organizing and unionizing as they did into electoral politics, then we would not need to fret since we will demand change regardless of who is in office.
With this framing, it becomes almost cathartic to be released from the restrictions of electoral politics. The question then becomes, who is more willing to cave in to pressure from unions? I would normally say that a Democratic president would be more likely to support these pressures but the current Democratic party is not friendly to unions as they were in the past. This started under Bill Clinton when he wanted to gut regulations for the sake of the economy. These regulations that he cut were the restrictions on companies on hampering union efforts. And this cemented Democrats as the ones who are not open to unions, not structurally. Republicans are normally not much better but seeing the new populist rise in Trump is useful for the union movement. Of course, he will be as supportive but Trump and Trump-like conservatives are more open to reeling into demands if there is significant pressure. So from a unionist perspective, both choices are not ideal for their reasons.
The only advice that I can give to progressives in Missouri is to vote third party. It appears that Trump will win this state since Biden does not have strong enough appeal to moderate Republicans. We are outnumbered in this state and we do not have a strong candidate to choose from so why not support a third party that can replace the current Democratic party? The Democratic Party is filled with corporatists and not interested in helping with the working people. So we might as well vote our conscience and give a third party some support in an election that does not seem to support us.