While I have no intention to ever be a print journalist after I graduate from college, I still treasure my time at The Standard.
I had my sights set on being a broadcast reporter since I was 15. I have always loved writing, though, and I could not imagine going four years without telling other people’s stories.
If I had not worked for The Standard, I would never have gotten a job at KOLR 10, my first “big-girl” job at a real news station. The Standard’s old editor-in-chief, Cortlynn Stark, gave me that opportunity.
I’m not going to lie, there were dozens of times I cried in frustration while working for the paper. But, I learned countless lessons:
Never miss a deadline.
Take criticism gracefully.
AP style is a fickle little b—, among other things.
Every year posed a new challenge for me, whether it was getting a source to talk to me or learning to balance my school and reporter life.
I want to thank The Standard for challenging me and helping me grow. Without this paper, I’m not sure where my life would be right now.
I’m not actually graduating this May. I graduate in December 2020, but I will not be returning to the paper in my final semester.
In journalism, there will always be people who doubt you or want to see you fail. I thought it was just a rumor used to scare the weak-willed out of this business, but it is true.
Even if you love where you work, some people will try to make you hate your job and imply that you are not good enough.
My advice for anyone in journalism facing these people: keep proving them wrong. The best revenge you can get on those who doubt you is to keep up your hustle.
I’m going to keep crushing it. I’m going to continue my journalism career, and I’m going to be damn good at it.