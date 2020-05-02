It’s probably the first complaint about the public administration of the U.S. Government: inefficiency, or bureaucratic red tape. “Red tape” refers to the idea that the government struggles to get things done efficiently and directly because of all the steps and hoops that have to be jumped through just to get anything done. Whether you have sat on hold with a representative from some agency or if you have waited longer than thirty minutes at the DMV waiting on what seems to be the slowest moving clerks imaginable, you probably have had some disdain for “the system.”
And there is some truth to that.
Bureaucrats are typically known to be uninspired, unmotivated and therefore unproductive. They are typically painted into a picture of a terrible desk job, sorting through paper, files and people all day long, and getting low wages and subpar benefits. And that is often true. The people doing the hard, boring but necessary work are underappreciated and highly criticized. There is no lie that the amount of time and resources it takes to accomplish a task is inconvenient and frustrating to say the least. This is certainly true in the days of high unemployment rates and strain on government systems involved with helping Americans cope with the changing times, certainly this year.
But truthfully, the bureaucracy has a bad rap. You have to think about the size, diversity and complexity of the American system.
First, America has an insanely large population, larger than we even know, and very spread out compared to other developed countries. Midwest states and states with lower populations like Wyoming and North and South Dakota only add extra barriers to the efficiency of government. When you submit an application for state or federal services, your application is swimming in a large stream with a lot of other people’s applications and paperwork. Volume alone is insanely high, and it should be. Low volume of government paperwork would mean that the government was not doing its job at all, efficient or not.
The diversity of our country, even the state of Missouri is also very large. Not only is your paperwork floating in a large stream of other cases, but yours is distinct and will require a real human being to look at it, analyze it and apply a policy to it, or pass it onto the next person. That requires not only time, but money and human resources, oftentimes what the government has the least of.
But most importantly, the complexity of the American system contributes to the inefficiency of the federal and state governments. Have you ever had to complete something, but you were unsure how it needed to be handled? Maybe your situation is a little different than the industry standard or there’s obscure instructions or something else that complicates things? Imagine that but significantly worse. Because there’s over 130 independent executive agencies, and over 90,268 departments under the Cabinet, there’s no telling how many people overlap on various tasks.
While managing efficiency is important and we should always strive for the government to do what it needs to do to help the country and its citizens function, there are always limits to this. No matter how many people work for the government, and how easy the forms are to fill out there will always be wait times and inconvenience. There is a ceiling to how perfect a system can be, and we should be thankful ours is imperfect. Because ultimately an imperfect system is one that works for its people- that humanizes its people and accommodates the millions of people it governs.
It’s not perfect, but it could be so much worse.