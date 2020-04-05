Recently, activists and feminists across the country celebrated the conviction and sentencing of Harvey Weinstein, a popular film producer accused of numerous counts of sexual assault and harassment. This case evokes a lot of emotion for women and girls everywhere, girls who can relate to this story, girls who have experienced sexual violence and never was able to see the conviction and sentencing of their assailant.
When Harvey Weinstein was first accused, the entertainment industry exploded into the #MeToo movement, which publicized the issue of womanhood and the tribulations of being a woman in a workplace. At the Golden Globes shortly after this spark of social justice invigoration, Oprah Winfrey said it best in her acceptance speech of the Cecil B. DeMille award, the first black woman to do so.
She said, “I am especially proud of the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories.” If that was not inspiring enough, she goes on to declare that, “For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!” These inspiring words sparked the hope of thousands of young women and girls to come forward against their abuser. Some have even been successful, some have not.
In the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s conviction and sentence of 22 years, is their time really up? Is Harvey Weinstein a poster child of what is to come? Or is this an isolated incident of justice being served when it is on camera, in our face, and being talked about in such eloquent words such as Oprah Winfrey? Is this now the judicial standard?
I think about the thousands of cases of reported rape around America this year, cases left open, cases gone cold, cases abandoned for lack of legal means and cases settled by a boy too rich to go to jail. I think about the young girls watching these big “winning” cases where bad men go to jail and the girl he hurt lives happily ever after and wonder why not them? Why did her guidance counselor not deliver to them news that they would get justice? Why did her parents worry for her reputation and future before worrying about her ability to endure her trauma? Why did her friends not believe her story, and question her own motives.
What Harvey got was entirely deserved. What so many other men get for their crimes is not what they deserve. I would like to see numbers. I would like to see reported case percentages going up, convictions going up, recusals and settlements go down. I would like to see workplace policies showing real effort towards reporting misconduct, and I would like to see media of all kinds reporting on these cases differently. Because while I want to think every man like Harvey will end up like him, I do not yet believe our system is there yet. Their time is still up, and a new day is still on the horizon, but we still have to fight for that day to be tomorrow.