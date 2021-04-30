For over a year it seems the world has sat with baited breath, all waiting for the answer to a solitary question: when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? While the true answer to that question remains hazy, the question of how the pandemic will end seems to have found its answer in the COVID-19 vaccine. Immediately, many were elated to have the chance to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19, but with that excitement came a volley of questions and concerns regarding whether the vaccine is safe.

Although there are endless questions that have driven the fear of the COVID-19 vaccine, there seems to be three main schools of thought that prevent individuals from getting vaccinated: how does the vaccine work, were the trials rushed, and above all, is the vaccine safe? Each of these questions has a clear and reassuring answer, but they are often hidden behind medical jargon and lengthy pages of information. In hopes of dispersing the confusion that has surrounded the vaccine, I find it is best to take these questions one at a time.

How do the vaccines work?

Currently, three vaccines are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in the United States: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. According to the Mayo Clinic, both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines utilize messenger RNA (mRNA) to protect those vaccinated. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines teach cells to replicate harmless fragments of proteins, called S proteins, which appear on the COVID-19 virus. These protein fragments allow the cell to develop an immune response without the threat of illness and create antibodies. These antibodies continue to fight the corresponding proteins found in the COVID-19 virus, protecting those vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson is a vector vaccine.

“In this type of vaccine, genetic material from the COVID-19 virus is inserted into a different kind of weakened live virus ... when the weakened virus (viral vector) gets into your cells, it delivers genetic material from the COVID-19 virus that gives your cells instructions,” the Mayo Clinic states. At this point, much like with mRNA vaccines, the cell produces the harmless portion of the protein found in the virus, and one’s immune system begins making antibodies to protect itself.

Were trials rushed?

Each of the vaccines currently available was approved by the FDA for emergency use. With the rush to end the pandemic, many became afraid the trials for the COVID-19 vaccine were also rushed in an unsafe manner. This is not the case.

According to the University of California San Francisco, the trials for COVID-19 vaccines were able to progress more quickly due to federal funding for research, as well as other funding sources and the abundance of natural infections. The prevalence of natural COVID-19 infections allowed for comparison “because the virus is running so rampant throughout the U.S. and other places in the world, this was actually a good number of people to show a difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.” Additionally, vaccine manufacturers were able to quickly produce mRNA vaccines, as opposed to vaccines which employ live viruses, which are more difficult to manufacture.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

Of the questions revolving around the COVID-19 vaccine, this is the one that has the briefest answer. Yes, the vaccine is safe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials. The vaccines met FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.”

Further, according to the CDC as of April 27, 232,407,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States, and while the long-term effects of the vaccine are yet to be seen, the CDC assures the public that long-term side effects are unlikely.

“Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that if side effects are going to happen, they generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose,” the CDC stated. To ensure their long-term safety, all available vaccines were studied for at least two months after the administration of the final dose.

While this is true, some rare additional side effects, not noticed in original trials, have been noticed since administration began — namely the Johnson & Johnson blood clots. For a brief period the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused from administration in order for the CDC and FDA to investigate the cases of six women who had experienced rare but extreme blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Much of the apprehension surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine is fueled by fear, but much of that fear can be dispelled by available information. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a part of our life for over a year now, but with the vaccine appears a light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccine may leave you with a sore arm, or a few days of flu-like symptoms, but it is safe, it is necessary and it is the key to saving countless lives.

