I was 14 years old in 2014 when Michael Brown was killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. That was six years ago.
When I heard about Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25 year old who was shot and killed while out on a run, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was killed in her own home, George Floyd, who was killed on camera by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and so many others, I was devastated, upset and appalled.
Appalled.
I was and am appalled.
I will never understand the systematic racism black people have faced for centuries, as a white and privileged person. I will also never understand why systematic racism still has a place within our society.
Last week, the hashtag #BlackatMOState went viral within the Missouri State community. Scrolling through the posts within the hashtag, reading what my peers — people I sit beside in class and pass on campus — have experienced, truly altered my views.
I have only ever felt accepted and at home at Missouri State, and reading that my peers didn’t feel the same way opened my eyes.
Reading that my peers felt as if The Standard, specifically, has not been representing their views and stories alarmed me even more.
The Standard is a place of inclusion and has always welcomed diversity among staff. However, when I heard the contrary, I wanted to speak out.
As The Standard’s editor-in-chief for the 2020-21 school year, one of my top goals has been successful staff recruitment — not only from the journalism department, but from other departments as well. My goal isn’t just to recruit students from a variety of departments, though; rather, my focus is on diverse recruitment.
People of different ages, genders, races and sexualities can tell stories from different, unique perspectives. I cannot tell the same story you can and vice versa. This, in my opinion, is the most important aspect of a successful, powerful newsroom: telling not only a variety of stories but telling stories from a variety of perspectives.
All this being said, I want The Standard’s readers and members of the MSU community to know we are here to serve them because the purpose of local journalism is to serve its community.
I also want students, faculty and staff, and community members to be aware that my email and social media DMs are always open for suggestions and news tips.
Since my first day at The Standard as a freshman, I wanted to help build the newspaper to be the best it could be. We know we haven’t done enough, and we will work as hard as we can to do better.
Thank you to everyone, students, faculty and staff, who spoke out to voice their displeasure.
Contact me via email at glc099@live.missouristate.edu or Twitter at @gretacrossphoto with questions, concerns or future news tips.