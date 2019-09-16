As the post-summertime sadness begins to fade away and the semester blues begin to settle in, the faint remnants of fall begin to flutter into our memories. The desires for crisp air, layered clothing and pumpkin flavored everything begin to grow stronger and we lose our lust for the thrill of summer in search for something a little more permanent.
Summer may be the season for late nights, spontaneous adventures and flings, but we all know autumn doesn’t only bring with it endless reruns of “Hocus Pocus” on whatever they call ABC Family now. No. Fall — like every single guy you’ve probably ever been attracted to — has baggage. And that baggage is the dreadful time of year known by many as “cuffing season.”
Let us refer to Urban Dictionary as a precursor for those of you unfamiliar with the phrase just mentioned. “Cuffing season” is defined as follows on Urban Dictionary: “During the fall or winter months when people would normally rather be promiscuous find themselves along with the rest of the world trying to be ‘cuffed’ or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.”
Basically, the colder it gets the more you want to just stay home, crack open a bottle of Winking Owl and catch one of those “Hocus Pocus” reruns. But you want to do it while possibly very close to somebody and under a very soft blanket. It’s an actual airborne disease and it’s VERY real.
Now, the truth of the matter is that nobody should care about being “cuffed.” If it is there and happening for you, that’s amazing and I’m sure that it feels great to have that person there for you. But, if you are currently “uncuffed” or are currently branding yourself “uncuffable,” do your thing. Why waste your time searching for somebody to cuddle with when you could waste your time doing things like binge-watching “Real Housewives of New York City” or accidentally getting involved in a pyramid scheme with a girl you used to go to high school with?
I admit my alternatives were maybe not the most appealing, but my point is don’t pour your energy into trying to gain something that sounds great for a moment but is shallow in the longevity department. Take time to pour energy into yourself first. Do things that you enjoy and are interested in. Whether it’s reading Hemmingway novels, learning how to make a perfect martini or going to hot yoga and brunch every Sunday, spend your time investing in who you are as an individual.
The love and romance will always find you. Which, is seriously the biggest cliche piece of advice I could give you, but it’s true.
So, if the thought of a lonesome cuffing season is creating a pit in your tummy just remember what the great prophet Lizzo said: “I put the ‘sing’ in single, ain’t worried ‘bout a ring on my finger.’” Be young, enjoy your life and college years and don’t try and get locked down on purpose.
The best things tend to happen to those least expecting them.