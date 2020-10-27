Acne can be a normal struggle for college students. With three main factors of acne being young age, high stress and a poor diet, it is no wonder college students are common victims. On top of all of these, a new causation of acne has become even more relevant: face masks.
The simplest answer to this dilemma seems to be to stop wearing face masks. But since that is not a viable option, there are a few tricks college students can start practicing to better take care of their skin.
Some techniques college students can use to avoid face mask induced acne, or “maskne,” include practicing healthy skin habits, perfecting a mask skincare routine and choosing the right mask. Healthy skin habits should be practiced regularly but are especially important when preventing acne. Healthy skin habits include eating and sleeping well, staying hydrated and avoiding makeup.
Practicing good eating habits can reduce the amount of oil produced in the skin, and therefore prevent excess oil from becoming trapped by a face mask. Staying hydrated also prevents the chafing of a face mask against the skin, and avoiding makeup can help to keep the pores beneath the face mask from becoming overwhelmingly clogged.
In addition to practicing generally healthy skin habits, adopting a skincare routine focused on the idea of wearing a mask can be beneficial to college students. A new routine does not have to be an intimidating endeavor. In fact, most dermatologists, including Dr. S. Tyler Hollmig, director of dermatologic surgery at the Dell Medical School of the University of Texas, recommend using only a simple, light, oil-free cleanser and a lightweight moisturizer. Adding too many products onto the skin can cause the opposite of the desired effect and make acne even worse.
Creating a simple skincare routine does not have to be expensive or excessive. Integrating two simple steps into a daily routine can drastically improve “maskne.”Preventing acne should be seen as self-care, and never a chore.
Finally, choosing the right mask can improve “maskcne,” if taken care of properly. Cotton face masks are preferred, according to dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, allowing for more breathability of the skin. However, simply wearing a cotton face mask will not prevent acne. A cotton face mask should still be washed after every single wear. Washing with a fragrance-free detergent is also recommended, to avoid irritating the skin.
Managing acne is a struggle. However, with proper care, even the constant acne or breaking out of the skin caused by face masks can become manageable. With our modern problems, finding modern solutions is necessary to better both ourselves and others.