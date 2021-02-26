Whenever someone says holiday, I think about a day of celebrations — maybe with big parties or even days off of work or school. However, holidays are more than just that. Holidays allow us to forget about our worries for a while and bring some joy into our hearts.
As a college student, it can be easy to fall into a routine of normal days and schedules. Celebrating any sort of holiday can begin to feel like a chore, and it is easy to become complacent in our daily lives. However, this basic routine can quickly get boring, and combined with winter weather, even depressing. So, in order to put some excitement back into the hearts of my fellow students, I have collected five fun — or even ridiculous — holidays to celebrate.
National Public Sleeping Day, Feb. 28
Our first holiday coming up is National Public Sleeping Day on Feb. 28. The Farmington Library describes National Public Sleeping Day as a day to grab a blanket and take a nap wherever your heart desires. An ideal way to celebrate this holiday would be to gather your friends and head to the park or library for a nap party. If everyone has something in common, it’s sleep, so invite anyone close to you — always remember to stay socially distanced from other groups — and get your relax on.
National Dentist’s Day, March 6
March 6 is National Dentist’s Day. The National Dental Pulp Laboratory recommends thanking our hard-working dentists. It is always important to thank healthcare workers, which students can easily do by supporting their dentists on social media, or even sending out physical thank-you cards to them.
While this is one way to celebrate, you could also spend time with friends. Play a game of dessert roulette: replacing the icing on a cookie with toothpaste, or by trying tooth-whitening treatments together for the first time. No matter how you celebrate, it’s a good way to both show appreciation to hard-working dentists, while taking care of your teeth.
Mario Day, March 10
Third is Mario Day. This is celebrated on March 10 because the abbreviation “MAR10” looks just like the name of the classic video game character, Mario. Nintendo officially adopted the holiday in 2016, and ever since it has been a day for video game fans, young and old alike, to celebrate everything they love about gaming. Of course, the best way to celebrate would be booting up your old Nintendo systems and enjoying some classic Mario titles. By far, my recommendation would be grabbing your friends and enjoying some “MarioKart.”
World Storytelling Day, March 20
World Storytelling Day, celebrated on March 20, is next. The Waterford Organization proposes several ways to celebrate, including storytelling games and song-oriented storytelling. I would use this holiday as a time to sit down and let your creative thoughts flow, creating your own story that comes straight from the heart. You could also compare stories with your friends or work on one story together. If those options are not for you, however, you could always grab your favorite book and relive one of your favorite stories.
National Puppy Day, March 23
The final holiday I propose college kids celebrate is National Puppy Day. This wonderful holiday takes place on March 23 and is a perfect day to celebrate all of the animals in our lives, but especially the bundles of joy that are puppies. While sneaking a puppy into your dorm or apartment may seem like the best way to celebrate, I recommend visiting the local humane society.
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is located at 3161 W. Norton Road. Their adoption center hours are Monday through Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. If adoption is not an option, donating food or toys and giving those pups some love is another perfect way to spend this holiday.
I highly recommend celebrating at least one of the holidays mentioned above. While it may seem like work, breaking from the usual routine is a good way to keep up mental health and morale. So go and celebrate, because we all could use some fun these days.
