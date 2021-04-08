If you are a collector of any kind or have spent any amount of time shopping online, there is a good chance you have experienced reselling culture. Reselling in itself is not a bad thing, however, price gouging is.
Price gouging, as a basic term, is when a seller buys out an extreme amount of stock of a particular product then resells it for an unreasonable price. For items that are deemed “essential,” such as food, water and medicine, many states have laws preventing, or at least limiting, the amount of money that can be gained by reselling these items. The Missouri State Code of Regulations prohibits the act of price gouging essential items, and violators may be fined up to $1,000.
However, there are many examples of price gouging that are not limited. Currently, one of the most popular price gouged items are Squishmallows, plush toys that can be purchased in stores in the $5 to $40 range. These toys are being resold on sites such as eBay or Mercari for hundreds of dollars, such as a popular frog Squishmallow, with a retail price of $8.99, which is being resold for $299.99.
Fans of Squishmallows are beginning to fight back against this reselling culture by encouraging others to not buy from resellers and even starting petitions to end Squishmallow reselling.
Squishmallows are not the only popular product that has resellers under scrutiny lately. The PlayStation 5, which launched in November 2020, suffered a disastrous launch, immediately selling out with every restock and being resold for double or even triple its original value. Even in April 2021, the PlayStation 5 is sold out in most major retailers, leaving fans of the console with no options other than buying the price-gouged options.
Throughout history, there have been many examples of price gouging among collectible items, including the famous Beanie Baby craze of the ‘90s. While price gouging has existed as long as there has been value in items, the first price gouging law in the United States was established in New York in the late 1970s, in response to the price gouging of oil, enacted in New York statute 396-r.
The current price gouging laws are not solving any modern problems though.
According to the Harvard Business Review, the current laws on price gouging both harm the consumers by encouraging hoarding and the retailers by discouraging them from making more products.
The morality of reselling is a debate that is still raging, but in my opinion, reselling any items, in particular price gouging items, essential or non-essential, is an immoral practice that needs to be regulated and discouraged. While consumers wait for more regulation in this practice, there are a few things that can be done to prevent reselling from becoming more prominent.
The most important thing any consumer can do is to not purchase any price-gouged items. The best thing to do if there is something you want is to purchase it from a retailer, or, if the item is sold out, to exercise patience and wait for it to restock.
Reselling culture might not ever go away, but with enough resistance from consumers and enough petition for change, the idea of price gouging can be a thing of the past, and we can bring about a more fair, equal tomorrow.
