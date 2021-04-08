Last month, a video went viral on social media of a pastor from Malden, Missouri giving a sermon about how women should look and behave for their husbands. If you have not seen the video yet, you can watch it here.
There are a few quotes from the video that inspired me to dive into this, including the pastor’s thoughts on women’s roles in marriage. All of these are extreme, misogynistic ideas about women, but when discussing the idea that women should be well-kept and beautiful at all times for their husbands, the quote that broke me was, “I’m not saying every woman can be the epic, the epic trophy wife of all time, like Melania Trump. Maybe you’re a participation trophy.”
Watching this video sparked a desire to share my own experiences with misogyny in the Christian church. I grew up in the church. I went to a Presbyterian church every Sunday and attended a Baptist school throughout elementary and high school. I feel as though it is safe to say I have as strong a foundation in Christianity and the church as anyone.
The message in this video not only infuriates me as a woman but also as someone who was raised on the beliefs of the church. The entire message was a gross misuse of a valuable church service.
Others who were raised in the church, or are still currently active in the church, such as Anne Huffman, freshman elementary education major at Missouri State University, agree that this message is inappropriate at any time, but is particularly egregious in the church.
“The whole thing disgusts me, especially in a church setting,” Huffman said regarding the video.
Misogyny in the church has plagued me my entire life. From my experience, women and girls in the church are held up to the impossible standard of Mary, the virgin mother of Jesus Christ. Mary fulfills every role the church wishes for women to fulfill, being both a pure and untouched virgin as well as a mother and home-maker.
Of course, it is impossible for a woman to be both a virgin, and fulfill her “God-given” duty to mother a child. So when a woman in the church remains a virgin, she is seen as pure, yet incomplete, because she has mothered no child. Yet, when a woman does marry and become a mother, she is no longer the pure, perfect virgin she was always expected to be.
Of course, there were other examples of misogyny in the church during my youth. One example that comes to mind were situations in which the girls were forced to wear skirts or were held up to other dress code standards that the boys were not.
During a regional fine arts competition that my high school participated in, girls were not allowed to participate in the “Preaching” category of the competition, and instead were only allowed to do Bible “Teaching,” another example of the misogyny I saw within the church. This is one of the memories that frustrates me the most, not only because of the blatant misogyny, but also because there was never any good reason for this restriction.
Within the Bible, there are many examples of women leaders, or women in power, such as Esther or Deborah. However, though these women were mouthpieces of God in their time, this group still prohibited women of today from sharing their messages from God. Not only was this situation unreasonable, it was unbiblical.
While there are plenty of examples of misogyny in the church, it is important to note that this is not the case for every church. It is not the church that is the villain here, but only those that use their position and influence to create a sexist church environment.
Huffman confirms this by stating she has had no experience with misogyny in the church.
“If anything, there are instances where women are congratulated in their contributions, through our women’s organization,” Huffman said.
Their organization, Relief Society, offers examples of women in the church making a difference, and encouragement for others to follow their lead. It also encourages women to help each other, and resources for how they can fulfill their calling within the church.
While it might be tempting to brush the misogyny in the church off as something that should not bother the non-religious public, something that affects so many people every day should not be disregarded.
According to a 2019 survey by Pew Research Center, 65% of adults in the United States identify with the Christian faith. This is such a large amount that the number of women and girls who have suffered from the misogyny and sexism of the church is countless.
Now, this is not a call to arms against the church. Instead, I want this to be eye-opening, for both members of the church and those outside of it. In particular, I want this to be an encouragement to support all women in the church.
Women in the church can actually find their strongest support from within the church community itself, with other women. In an earlier 2014 study by Pew Research Center, it was found that 55% of members of the Christian church were women, and trends have shown that this number is only increasing.
While it is easy to be enraged by this video, as I was, I think taking a lesson from this situation is a much more valuable use of time. All women, including those that are religious, non-religious or any in between, need to support each other in the face of misogyny. This support should always be encouraged, but it is especially important to spread this message of support during Women’s History Month.
To those of you who have suffered misogyny in the church, I offer you a hand of encouragement. You are not alone, and together we will overcome this hatred. To those of you who have happily enjoyed equality in the church, I encourage you to spread that acceptance to all women. Though the mistreatment of women in the church might not ever end, it will be easiest to overcome banded together.
