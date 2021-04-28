If you have ever been on a shopping spree in order to make yourself happy or went out to eat to console yourself, there is a good chance you have participated in retail therapy. Retail therapy, which is simply purchasing things for the purpose of making oneself happier, is a common practice among college students, even if we do not realize it.
Retail therapy is often portrayed as a dangerous game. One of my favorite examples of this is the film “Confessions of a Shopaholic” (2009). The film uses the familiar moral that money cannot buy happiness, and every time Rebecca, the main character, attempts to solve her problems or make herself feel better by purchasing things, it only gets her into trouble.
The typical message given about retail therapy is that yes, buying things may make us feel better temporarily, but in the end the costs of spending money outweigh the temporary benefits.
Retail therapy is not all bad, however, and I believe that it does not deserve the negative reputation it has. I believe retail therapy, in moderation, can be an extremely beneficial practice that should be celebrated for all of the good it can do for a person’s mental health.
A 2014 study by the University of Michigan found that retail therapy can help with improving a person’s mood, and is especially effective at helping to reduce overall sadness. However, the study found that “real shopping can help to alleviate residual sadness, unless that shopping experience further reduces personal control over situational forces.” The results went on to explain that retail therapy did not help those who were already stressed about their financial situations.
This is why I say retail therapy is only good in moderation. If not kept in check, retail therapy can develop into a shopping addiction, also known as compulsive buying disorder or buying-shopping disorder, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Retail therapy can show impressive results though, as proven by some students at Missouri State University. Zara Shavkatova, freshman computer science major, said that participating in retail therapy, in the form of a shopping spree four times a year, does good things for her mental health.
“I think it is the only thing that can take me out of my depression,” Shavkatova said. She went on to explain that shopping each season helps her to start each season with a blank slate.
Keeping retail therapy in moderation is always important, but for some students, retail therapy is a more common practice than others. Ryleigh Maple, freshman global studies major, said she participates in retail therapy by going thrifting and second-hand shopping two or three times each month.
“Nothing takes my mind off the worries of the work week more than scoring a half-price bargain for a like-new item at an estate sale. I’m hooked,” Maple said.
While the most prominent danger of retail therapy is the excess spending of money, a less-discussed threat of too much retail therapy is the harm it does to the Earth.
According to a 2018 press release by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the fashion industry alone produces 10% of global carbon emissions.
This threat to the ecosystem is one of Maple’s biggest worries when it comes to retail therapy. However, she has come up with her own solution, which she recommends to others wishing to partake in retail therapy.
“I don’t like to pay retail prices and add to the carbon footprint, so I’m much more likely to hit up a garage sale or estate sale than visit a retail store,” Maple said.
Sustainable retail therapy is the name of this new movement, and college students everywhere should consider making the switch when considering their next retail therapy trips. Instead of shopping at the mall or online, consider shopping at your local Goodwill or other charity shop.
Done in moderation, with a healthy mindset and awareness of the Earth, retail therapy is a wonderful thing. Treating yourself to some shopping should not be looked down on, but accepted as a way of dealing with stress, anxiety and other mental health issues. Shaming someone for their coping mechanisms is never the way to go.
Whether you schedule your retail therapy or do it spontaneously, remember that only you can know what is best for your mental health. Remember your limits, but do not hold yourself back for fear of being mocked.
So the next time you decide to do some retail therapy, keep in mind to shop smart, have fun and most importantly, treat yourself. You deserve it.
