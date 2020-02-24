“Doja Cat.” Ring a bell? Probably, because she and her music have gone viral more than a few times. If you didn’t discover Doja from her viral YouTube video, (the one where she sticks French fries up her nose) you’ve likely heard her songs used as a soundtrack for many popular TikTok dances.
Doja Cat, born Amala Zandile Dlamini, is serious about creating music. Be it “Juicy,” “Say So,” “Cyber Sex” or her classic, “Mooo!,” her songs are almost too easy to bop to. TikTok influencers have no problem creating dances to her songs because of her catchy beat-and-lyric duos. I bet the line “I keep it juicy-juicy. I eat that lunch” is easily singable in your head; you may even know the dance.
Because of her interests in R&B, Hip Hop, Indie Rock and Electronic music, Doja’s style is unmatched. Her music is bizarre in a way that says “I know how to write, I just don’t care what you think.”
She portrays this sort of bold-yet-chill attitude in all of her songs — take “Tia Tamera ft. Rico Nasty” for example — the lyrics may not make sense but the song sure is catchy. Her words sound fluent and match her style, making her music addictive.
Doja enjoys writing about parts of the female body, relationships and even has a song about being a cow. She clearly writes about anything she wants to.
In a YouTube interview with Genius, she mentions how she thought about making “meme music” that could “potentially reach a wider audience” but how going viral wasn’t her intention for “Mooo!” The song and music video, released in August of 2018, were meant to be just for fun and because she felt like it.
She said in the interview with Genius, “I made the song and the video in one day.” That video featuring Doja in cow print singing about how she is a cow now has a little over 65 million views on YouTube.
After diving into her music, there’s no denying she’s musically and lyrically talented. Her voice is so soothing it’s practically flawless. This may be because she stays true to herself and her ideas, but it also may be because artistry runs in her blood.
Her father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a South African actor/producer and her mother, Deborah Sawyer, is a famous painter. Doja was always in touch with her creative side; she took piano and dance classes for most of her young life. When she discovered music was her passion at the age of 16, she dropped out of high school and began actively pursuing a career in the music industry.
It wasn’t all fame and fortune from there on. She mentions in several interviews that life after dropping out was “messy.” She spent time living in trap houses and downloading beats from YouTube to create her own music.
Her intention wasn’t to “go viral” with her out-of-the-box cow song, but that’s exactly what happened. She released her first studio album in March 2018, but the album really started to gain traction after she released the “Mooo!” video.
She released her album “Hot Pink” in November of 2019, which to me is one of the most cohesive, interesting albums released last year. Many songs of this album are known by GenZers thanks to viral dances on TikTok.
Her laid-back personality is what gives fans something to love and critics something to hate. She’s been “canceled” a few times now, but this doesn’t seem to have any effect on her or her music.
Her “I don’t care” mantra is what keeps people coming back; it’s what lets her thrive. She’s focusing on what makes her happy in an industry that’s main focus is to please others.