Why do people create art? For me, it was once how I communicated with others. The sketches and paintings I doled out each Christmas as gifts were love letters without the words. Then, as I grew older, it became how I communicated with myself. Every story and poem I wrote was a way of working out the thoughts I had trouble managing. I injected my flaws and strengths alike into each of my characters. Eventually, I began working the same expression into my drawings and paintings, letting every sloping line and splotch of color pull a worry from me. Art for me was never about receiving recognition; it was about making connections. Well, art was about making connections until I got social media.
It seems no matter what platform, from Twitter to TikTok, artists are there. Actors, dancers, musicians, painters, cartoonists, photographers, writers and every other form of artist one could imagine have hailed social media as the setting for a new artistic revolution. With platforms like YouTube, which according to Statista had more than 500 hours of video uploaded every minute in 2020, it is clear creators everywhere are taking advantage of a growing online audience. It is undeniable how beneficial social media is for growing artists who are building audiences; however, I think social media has become the bane of the casual artist.
As a relatively casual artist myself, every time I see another artist on social media, I feel the need to compete. I worry that I shouldn’t be able to consider myself an artist at all unless I’m broadcasting it. From there it becomes a slippery slope. You post a photo, video or a piece of writing, and soon you’re not creating to create but rather to spur views, likes and comments you can count. I wish I could claim I’m immune to the allure of tangible appreciation, but I am as attracted to those climbing numbers as any other artist I know. When I started my first art account, I felt myself spurred to draw, write and paint not to express myself but to prove that I was as talented and capable as others I knew. I started judging everything I made as either worthy of being seen or useless.
"Social media can be potentially toxic for new artists attempting to seek validation," Adam Yarsinky, founder of Downtown 500, a Philadelphia and Chicago art culture company, said. “Artists should not view social media responses and comments as a measurement tool for the validity or quality of one’s work. It does not reflect the worth of your art, but it could have an effect on your mentality moving forward.”
I myself have seen this exact impact on my art. For me, social media has turned a passion into a performance, because at its core, social media is performative. Each post is a performance, and slowly but surely it seems each performance has convinced us we can only create to please others. That simply isn’t true though. We still have the ability to create for ourselves, and I think it is crucial we do. Creating is a natural instinct of humans, which is why it devastates me every time I hear someone say they have abandoned their love of art because they feel they’re not good enough.
Art is not inherently performative, and far more importantly, I think art cannot be too bad to be worth creating. I began creating not because it was good but because it felt good, and I fight myself every day to regain the strength to do so again. I fight myself every day, but I fight the expectation that art can only be validated by people other than the creator even more. I fight with a desperate hope to show my fellow casual artists that they should never let the pressure to perform stop them from doing what they love.
