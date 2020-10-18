In 1968, playwright Mart Crowley debuted his play “The Boys in the Band” Off-Broadway. The play has since known many revivals, such as a feature film released in 1970, a 2018 Broadway revival for the play’s 50th anniversary and now in 2020, a second movie adaptation for Netflix, featuring the cast from the 2018 Broadway run.
The movie’s cast consists primarily of nine actors, including Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannels, Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver, among others.
Set in Manhattan in the summer of 1968, “The Boys in the Band” follows a group of friends hosting a birthday party. The party is hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons) for Harold (Zachary Quinto). The party is turned on end when Michael suggests a party game, which requires each person in attendance to call one person they truly love and to tell them. While this may seem like a fairly subdued plot, “The Boys in the Band” was revolutionary for its time, as eight of the nine characters were confirmed to be gay. As is exhibited in the play, and now the movie, the ‘60s were an incredibly dangerous era for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, a topic which is prevalent in the movie’s storyline.
Even in 2020, as I watched the movie, I couldn’t help but note the courage imbued into every word. The current adaptation boasts a cast of cultural icons and broadway all-stars, all of which are openly gay. Today, this is impressive in its own right, but in the ‘60s, Mart Crowley and his crew of actors were putting themselves in a vulnerable position. With the fraternization and interaction of gay men still being considered illegal in America, the actors and writer of the play risked their careers and safety portraying gay men as loving, aching, real, fleshed out characters in what would truly be a revolutionary play.
Even now, 52 years later, the weight of their decision to produce this play still leaves its mark on the movie. Watching the characters interact, I could feel myself being transported to 1968. I could feel the fear that coursed throughout every limb of the characters’ bodies in this movie, as they attempted to live a life that was true to themselves.
For me, “The Boys in the Band” is a movie that transcends time and the generational divide. Released this October, which is notably LGBTQ History Month, “The Boys in the Band” is a beautifully crafted reminder of the rich history of LGBTQIA+ issues in America. This new release is a true depiction of how far LGBTQIA+ rights have come in America in the past 50 years. The oppression of the LGBTQIA+ community is still very real in our society, but the journey of this movie, and further the play it references, serves to show us that progress is real and that the fight is not useless.
While to many “The Boys in the Band” might look like another Netflix adaptation, to me it looks like much more. To me, “The Boys in the Band” looks like hope.