The evening of Friday, Sept. 18, the nation received shocking news; Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, at age 87, of complications from pancreatic cancer, according to a Supreme Court press release.
Born in Brooklynn, New York, Ginsburg went on to attend Cornell University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree, and then Harvard University for Law School. It was at Harvard that Ginsburg began solidifying herself as a feminist icon.
According to National Geographic, “She was one of nine women in a class of ﬁve hundred and the ﬁrst female member of the Harvard Law Review.”
From Harvard, Ginsburg transferred to Columbia University in New York, where she finished her studies, graduating at the top of her class.
For the next several decades, Ginsburg balanced her roles of wife and mother, along with fighting discrimination in the field of law. During this time she held several positions, including working at various law firms, joining the Columbia Project on International Civil Procedure, teaching law at Rutgers University and notably becoming the first female professor at Columbia University to receive tenure, according to Oyez, a judicial archive of the Supreme Court. It wasn’t until 1993 that Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court as a justice by former President Bill Clinton, a position she held until her death.
Although it was complications from cancer that resulted in Ginsburg’s death, her battle with cancer was not merely a recent affair.
According to Healthline, Ginsburg was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999, for which she underwent surgery. In 2009 she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was treated for lung cancer in 2018.
Despite being afflicted by three vicious diseases, Ginsburg never let it hold her back from fighting for justice, remaining at her post on the Supreme Court for the entirety of her 21-year battle.
While Ginsburg’s academic prestige, lofty career and triumph over cancer are remarkable in their own right, it was her support of the feminist movement, constant drive to stand for equal opportunities for women and undeniable strength that made her a pop culture icon and hero to many, myself included.
Not only did Ginsburg face discrimination in the field of law and bravely oppose those who denied her opportunities based on her gender, but she also fearlessly inspired generations of young women to speak their mind and fight for equality.
Through teaching courses on gender-discrimination law, which was widely mocked by her Rutger University coworkers, campaigning for the equal legal treatment of women in the '70s and using her extraordinary wit to continuously fight for equality within the Supreme Court, Ginsburg has been showing women they too have the ability to adapt, overcome and flourish within a society, which sometimes seems to be determined to oppress them.
I can say without hesitation Ginsburg has been a constant reminder that I can never let myself be silenced and that no matter what my oppressors say, women are as strong, capable and brilliant as anyone else.
I remember distinctly an appearance by Ginsburg on television one night leaving 16-year old me reinvigorated and prepared to fight for the social justice I so desperately wanted to see in the world. Every word she spoke and cause she championed seemed to be shrouded in her remarkable air of power. I couldn’t help but respect Ginsburg, a woman who has taught my generation to stand for nothing less than true justice.
I know I am not alone in this; I saw yesterday, in the hours after her death, a nation in mourning. From social media tributes to news reports, her death seems to have gone unnoticed by very few, likely because no matter who you are, it is difficult in this moment to not recognize the impact this woman has had on millions of individuals.
Although formally Ginsburg held the official title of Supreme Court Justice, she was much more: an icon, an inspiration, a leader and for many, a hero.
Read more about the announcement of Ginsburg's death here.