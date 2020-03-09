I do not care who you vote for today in Missouri’s primary election. Isn’t election day the most pivotal way to exercise your right as an American citizen, a right that had to be fought for so many of us? It is, and I firmly believe that all Americans eligible to vote should cast their ballots no matter how bleak or unexcited they are. But I’ll tell you why, to me, it doesn’t matter who you vote for.
First, the whole point of the primary is to pick who the American people want to represent their party, to challenge the incumbent candidate, Donald Trump. And regardless of polling data, statistics and image issues, you should vote for that person. For many young voters, that was Elizabeth Warren, who recently suspended her campaign for president. We await her endorsement announcement. Obviously, casting your vote for her is no longer helpful to her or her campaign. What is helpful is the narrowing of choices.
The consolidation of presidential hopefuls gives us more of a clear idea of the differences in each candidate, ideologically, professionally and personally. But what your vote comes down to should not be influenced by your friends, your family, your Twitter feed or who is “most electable.” Both candidates are considered typically electable (white cis-gendered, heterosexual men, both of which have served in formal government for decades) so “electability” should not even exist in discussion anymore.
What should exist in discussion is that you will vote blue no matter who. If you truly dislike President Trump’s administration and his leadership style thus far, or the lack thereof, you will do whatever it takes to get him out of office. That means choosing the other guy, and not just choosing him but fighting for him.
If your candidate of choice does not get nominated, are you going to take your ball and go home and risk the lives of millions of marginalized Americans? Are you going to be willing to endure four more years of international embarrassment all because of an egotistical notion of martyring one of the candidates?
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ slogan ‘Not Me Us,” has turned into a popular hashtag and political concept sweeping the nation. It portrays the sentiment that this election is not about a Bernie or a Joseph, but it’s about you and I, the kids in cages, the people infected with viruses, the black people who fear for their lives every time they get pulled over. It’s for the women who fear their right to choose will be taken, for the LGBTQ community who fear their marriage equality will be revoked and it’s for the Muslims fearing persecution in a “Great American Melting Pot” that didn’t quite boil enough.
Regardless of your political opinions of Sen. Sanders, the concept “Not Me Us” sums up and planks for the last several decades, and should echo through our hearts and minds throughout the campaign season no matter what happens.
If you vote blue no matter who, then the primary is just a way to express your preference. So, do not stress about who your peers and neighbors are voting for. If you want to unite behind the removal of the incumbent candidate, then focus on doing that.