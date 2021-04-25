The 93rd Academy Awards, also known as “The Oscars,” is live tonight on ABC.
The annual award show honors the best in movies, actors’ performances, soundtracks and more. Famous past winners of Best Picture include “Forrest Gump,” “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Parasite,” which won in 2020.
This year there are eight films nominated in the Best Picture category.
Based off of the 2012 play “Le Pere,” this heartfelt film follows Anthony’s (Anthony Hopkins) journey through memory loss. It depicts the beauty of aging and the challenges of those with dementia. The film also stars Oscar award-winning actress Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss and Olivia Willaims. Hopkins is nominated for Best Actor and Coleman is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in this year's awards. The film can be seen on Amazon Prime.
Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) was an activist, most notable for his role as chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and deputy chairman of the national Black Panther Party. This film follows Willaim O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), an FBI informant known for playing a part in the death of Hampton. Kaluuya and Stanfield are both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in this year’s awards. The film can be seen on Prime Video, Youtube or Vudu.
Go back in time to 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he writes the screenplay for his film “Citizen Kane.” Oldman is nominated for Best Actor and Amanda Seyfried is nominated for Best Supporting Actress as Marion Davies in this year’s awards. The film can be seen on Netflix.
The Yi family, who are Korean immigrants, move from their home in California to a newly purchased rural farm in Arkansas. The film highlights the importance of family and the essence of a home. Steven Yeun is nominated for Best Actor and Youn Yuh-Jung is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in this year’s awards. The film can be seen on Apple TV, Youtube, Prime Video and Vudu.
Fern (Frances McDormand) explores life after losing her job and the death of her husband. She sells almost everything she has and purchases a van that she will now live out of. After she is invited to a desert in Arizona with a community of nomads, Fern learns basic survival and self sufficiency skills. Fern learns to happily embrace being a nomad and life on the road. McDormand is nominated for Best Actress in this year’s awards. The film can be seen on Hulu.
Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan), a medical school dropout, is out for vengeance for rape of her friend Nina Turner. Thomas allows men to take her home every night before ultimately revealing that she is sober while the men are trying to take advantage of her. Mulligan is nominated for Best Actress in this year’s awards. The film can be seen on Vudu, Apple TV, Youtube and Prime Video.
Ruben Stone (Riz Ahmed) navigates the challenges life brings with sudden hearing loss and as a recovering drug addict. Stone is a drummer in the metal duo Blackgammon with his girlfriend and singer, Lou (Olivia Cooke). Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor, and Paul Raci is up for Best Supporting Actor. This film can be seen on Prime Video.
In August 1968, a group of seven activists protested the Vietnam War at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Months later the group was charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots. Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in this year’s awards. The film can be seen on Netflix.
Follow Blake Haynes on Twitter, @BLAMHAY
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.