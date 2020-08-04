Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, America is experiencing the 2020 election cycle. On November 3, U.S. citizens who are registered to vote will cast their ballot for either current President Donald Trump or a new candidate.
“A Socially Distanced Conversation: President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden” was released July 23 on YouTube and several social media platforms. The video is a fifteen-minute conversation between former President Barack Obama and former Vice President and 2020 presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The two discuss the pandemic, race in America, leading through a crisis and the shortcomings of the Trump presidency.
This conversation is part of Joe Biden’s campaign, as it further represents Obama’s endorsement of Biden. Obama officially endorsed Biden via video on April 14 of this year.
I think this video was a bold campaign tactic used to gain credibility and familiarity. If a former United States president is talking up a current candidate, the goal is to hopefully get you to vote in their favor.
Being able to relate to the American people when serving as president is one of the more poignant topics the two address in the video.
“I don't understand (Trump’s) inability to get a sense of what people are going through,” Biden said.
Obama went on to say that if a president cannot sympathize, then the president is going to have to work hard for their citizens.
Also mentioned in the video was how Biden is most fit to lead through the current pandemic, as he has already experienced leading through a crisis, because when Obama won the 2008 presidential election, the country was facing a historical economic crisis.
Obama and Biden both detail the vital need for health care for as many Americans as possible.
“I think what you did with Obamacare, the ACA and what you wanted to do to have a public option is the quickest fastest way to get everyone covered,” Biden said.
Obama mentioned that Obamacare was supposed to serve as a starter house for Americans and was something for the country to keep building upon.
Biden shared a personal experience relating to the dire need for health care after dealing with the death of his son, Beau, in 2015 to brain cancer.
Biden mentioned he could not imagine being part of a family that did not have sustainable health care during the time his son was sick.
“What would happen if his insurance company was able to come in, which they could have done before we passed Obamacare?” Biden asked hypothetically. “They could’ve said, ‘You’ve outrun your insurance and you’ve outlived it. Suffer the last five months of your life in peace all on your own.’”
The importance of race in America also came up in conversation. Obama touched on police brutality against specific communities across the country and the racial bias that takes place here.
After the death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd, in May of this year, people from all walks of life wanted change. Obama said many Americans brought about the idea that fixing racial injustice in America was long overdue.
Another aspect of racism discussed in the video was the limited and unequal opportunities among various races.
“Communities have been systematically under-invested in,” Obama said. “If you get on the phone applying for a job and sending in your resume, if your name is John you may get a call back, but if your name is Jamal, you might not.”
Obama and Biden both agreed that the younger generations are the ones that truly have the ability to implement change. Obama said he has full confidence in Biden to make concrete steps to improve both the U.S. criminal justice system, as well as policing and equity.
I think Obama and Biden both did a nice job of covering what America has been experiencing throughout the last six months.
Interestingly enough, the video has not even reached a million views. I am not sure if it isn't well marketed through social media and Biden’s campaign platform or if people just weren’t interested in the video itself.
The issues discussed throughout the video are heavily debated in our nation. Take the time to properly educate yourself on the policies affecting America and your local communities.
To ensure you are registered to vote and to know all necessary voting information for the 2020 presidential election, visit vote.org.