Following a summer of scandal and controversy, many thought Ellen DeGeneres’ career was bound to plummet.

Without any prior announcement, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” premiered its 18th season on Sept. 21, 2020. DeGeneres shared a video to the show’s Instagram page captioned, “Today we’re starting a new chapter.”

She opened the show with a monologue addressing the rumors surrounding the show. The approach to her wording was a mix of serious and humorous.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show,” DeGeneres said. “And, then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should’ve happened.”

DeGeneres firmly addressed her position of power and the fact that she should have been more aware of what was happening behind the scenes.

I do think her words were sincere and her apology is genuine. For most fans of the show, I think it will be challenging to look at her the same, knowing what was reported about her management and the show’s work environment.

As a reminder, “The Ellen DeGenres Show” was reported to be a toxic work environment for her staff alongside rumors that DeGeneres was a challenging boss. The top three executive producers of the show also all had sexual assault reports against them.

The comments on the show’s Instagram video had mixed reviews.

One fan said, “Who else is not believing what she’s saying?”

Meanwhile another said, “Honestly, the most well delivered, well-worded, seemingly genuinely explanation, ownership and apology I’ve seen in a long time.”

DeGeneres also mentioned the struggles of being known as the “be kind” lady. She is known for ending each episode of her show by saying “be kind to one another.”

“I started saying ‘be kind to another’ after a young man named Tyler Clementi took his own life after being bullied for being gay,” DeGeneres said.

Despite recent reports, Degeneres has been known as a huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, minority groups, and varying economic classes. This is why people attacked her so hard.

Degeneres pushes the theme of being kind on every episode when in turn there was so much darkness happening behind the scenes on her show.

As the show continues its latest season, I think DeGeneres will have to continually prove viewers wrong about the allegations made against her.

I think her apology and forward message was a great first step in addressing all circulating headlines surrounding the show. I do think her apology could have been more serious throughout, but I understand the lightheartedness of it is simply who she is.

Fans can continue to tune into her show Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. on ABC.