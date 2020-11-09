I thought I was prepared for this semester, however that was going to look, until I realized I wasn’t. These last few months have been unmatched compared to the rest of my collegiate experience.
COVID-19 had this funny way of interrupting life, all of our lives. There was this foreign feeling of going from the hustle and bustle that many college students live by to life coming to a complete stop.
To put it in simple terms, this semester has been tough. It’s been emotional, chaotic, confusing, new and mentally wearing. I definitely do not envy first-year students who only know college in this new COVID-era world, however I do miss aspects of life pre-COVID.
As a senior graduating in May, I have been rather future-minded for the last year. Where I saw my future and career going a year ago is not what I see now.
I have seen friends struggle deeply with mental health and motivation to make this semester good despite the obvious circumstances. Honestly, I believe many students on our campus thought that we would all be sent back home and under shutdown from Missouri State within the first month of the semester.
Student life has seen a steep decline in new member numbers whether that’s Fraternity and Sorority Life, Student Government Association, Student Activities Council, etc.
It feels like the overarching tone of campus is different. There are not as many students in the Plaster Student Union on a day-to-day basis. Also, with thousands of students being primarily online this semester with their classes, I think that directly affects participation and involvement on campus.
There have been some positives from living in this COVID-19 era. It has forced us to slow down, appreciate the little things and view things differently.
COVID-19 will forever affect the career world. I think we will continue to see a blended format of work life. Gone are the times of working five days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will start to see adults being in the office only half the week or maybe half a day.
Making things virtual and becoming a Zoom-impacted society has allowed for meetings and work to be done more efficiently. I will say this aspect has impacted students greatly.
For both internships and jobs, it has made it more challenging for students to find work they can solidify pertaining to their industries. It has also made it easier to apply for work that is states away or on a specific coast. Now, students or recent graduates can work from their hometown or Springfield while working for a large market based company.
Our lives will always look different from this point on. I firmly believe society will never return to what life was like before March 2020. As we learn more about the virus, I think we will see life get a little more free. However, I think masking will be a part of our world for another year or maybe more.
This semester has been different for all of us. Hopefully moving into the new year, we will see a great deal of change and a little more normalcy. We will all get jobs and land our dream careers. It may just take longer than originally anticipated.