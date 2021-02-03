Lifetime’s “Dance Moms” first graced American screens in 2011 featuring dance choreographer Abby Lee Miller and her traveling dance team of young girls.
Miller is known for her intense teaching instruction and consistent fights with the dancers’ moms. In 2013, Joelle Joanie Siwa, popularly known as Jojo Siwa, was first introduced to fans on the “Dance Moms” spinoff “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.” Two years later, Siwa joined the official team and cast of “Dance Moms” at age 12.
Siwa, now 17, is well-known for her high ponytails, big bows and exuberant personality. Amid her newfound fame, Siwa began to release her own music and eventually began the Nickelodeon JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour in 2019. She successfully became a global superstar for young audiences.
The tour traveled to major arenas and amphitheaters, rounding out to 82 shows in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, she traveled to both Europe and Australia. Cosmopolitan reported that the tour grossed over $27 million.
Siwa continued to find success with varying specials on kid-friendly network Nickelodeon as well as her YouTube channel, which has over 12 million subscribers. Nickelodeon specials she starred in were “Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” “JoJo Siwa: My World,” “The Substitute,” “The JoJo and BowBow Show Show” and more.
At the turn of the new year Siwa announced she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community while lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born this Way” in a TikTok video on Jan. 20. This was later confirmed by a tweet Siwa shared with the caption, “My cousin got me a new shirt” with the shirt reading, “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.” She then shared a vlog-style video to her Instagram, thanking her fans and followers for the support they have shown.
"No matter what, I love you guys,” Siwa said in the video. “I have your backs forever. If I could give you any advice, do whatever it is that makes you happy."
Siwa’s announcement regarding her sexuality is encouraging for her young fan base, as she is being the truest form of herself. This will help children to feel confident and comfortable with who they are.
On the contrary, her announcement has been met with controversy by parents of fans. According to The Daily Mail, one parent commented on Siwa’s Instagram, “My daughter will never watch you again,” to which Siwa replied, “Okay!”
Aside from facing social media trolls, Siwa has also dealt with the general public. The same day she shared her thank you video on Instagram, her house was swatted — when someone deceives an emergency service into sending police to another person's address. Siwa said she believes this was thanks to the paparazzi, as they wanted her to come outside of her home.
I think Siwa will continue to face controversy among fans and parents alike due to her young following. However, this is still huge for teenagers to be happy and true to themselves. Siwa has been on television for essentially her entire childhood, which would take a toll on anyone.
Siwa should continue to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and any middle schoolers or high schoolers struggling with their identity. Siwa’s big announcement will hopefully continue to make our younger generations more accepting and normalize teenagers and kids being authentic within their sexual orientations and identities.
