Broadcast legend Larry King died at age 87 on Saturday, Jan. 23. King had a long standing journalism career, successful in both radio and television.
King’s death was first announced on his social media pages, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King … Larry liked to ask short, direct and uncomplicated questions,” a statement on his Twitter read. “He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in the belief.”
CNN reported King had several health problems. In the ‘80s, King dealt with heart issues and even underwent a quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, then suffered with angina in 2019. In December 2020, King was hospitalized due to COVID-19.
King was raised in Brooklyn with his parents, who were European immigrants. At nine, King lost his father due to a heart attack.
According to the New York Times, King began to experience a lack of interest in school and grew fond of radio as comfort following his father’s death. After graduating from high school, he worked to help support his mother before focusing on his desired broadcast career.
King kicked off his successful career as a disc jockey at Miami’s WMBM in 1957. The New York Times claims he was asked to change his last name from Zeiger to King as the broadcasting company in Miami believed it sounded too Jewish.
King went on to eventually have his own shows on both radio and television. “The Larry King Show” broadcasted across the Mutual Broadcasting System from 1978 to 1994 was a radio show where King interviewed guests, took call-in questions for the guests and took calls on random topics that King would answer. In addition, CNN’s talk show “Larry King Live” ran from 1985 to 2009. This show featured King interviewing celebrities and political figures. He often took fan phone calls on the air for the celebrity guests or King himself. King made being successful in both radio and television look easy.
King is widely known for his interviews with prestigious guests over the years. Some of his most memorable interviews are with Frank Sinatra, Jerry Seinfield and Lady GaGa. Many of his interviews stand out because of his directness and strong interview skills. According to the New York Times, he interviewed nearly 50,000 people.
King was known for his abnormal listening skills while interviewing, avoiding interruption or talking over his guests. This is why he gained so much credibility. He was a one of a kind journalist. This is also why he was able to interview every celebrity and political leader imaginable.
King is an inspiration to modern day broadcast journalists because he paved the way and showed you can make your career last if you work at it. Journalists today can learn from his intense reporting, well respected reputation and consistency within the industry.
Following the announcement of his death, King received an outpouring of love and memories.
“It was always a treat to sit at your table and hear your stories. Thank you Larry King,” Oprah tweeted on Jan. 23.
King was married eight times and is survived by his three children, Larry King Jr., Chance Armstrong King and Cannon Edward King. According to USA Today, King previously lost two other children, Chaia King and Andy King, to lung cancer and a heart attack, respectively.
To learn more about King’s life as well as his knowledge in interviewing, read King’s 2009 memoir “My Remarkable Journey.”
