Following the 2019 remake of the Disney classic “The Lion King,” Beyoncé released a subsequent album titled, “The Lion King: The Gift.” Nearly a year later, Beyoncé released the highly anticipated visual album “Black is King” on streaming service Disney+.
The film features big names like Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Willaims and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy. It also sheds light on African singers like Lord Afrixana, Moonchild Sanelly and Yemi Alade.
The piece of work is symbolic and has deep roots within identity, African history and the plot of “The Lion King” itself. I think this overwhelming sense of Black excellence and pride is clear throughout the entirety of the film.
Through the film, we are taken on an exploration of what it means to be Black and what it looks like to lift up the lives of our younger generations. In order to understand this film, you have to know its history and meaning.
The film is directly tied to “The Lion King,” except with real people representing the movie’s characters tied in with African culture.
The film opens with a basket floating down a river, and by the end of the film, we see the basket again as it arrives on land to a family, representing the circle of life.
Throughout the visual album, we see the representation of “The Lion King” characters like Simba, Mufasa, Scar, Rafiki and the hyenas. Just like in the classic film, there is a young boy playing Simba discovering his purpose and overcoming adversity. A man painted blue to present Rafiki also serves as Simba’s guide through his Afro-dance moves.
Overall, this musical film is a masterpiece and art in its truest form. I appreciate the visuals that allude to something else. There is a still where Jay-Z and Beyoncé are standing face forward, which can be compared to another still from the music video for their song “Apeshit” on the “Everything is Love” album.
After doing some research, one thing that sticks out to me is a moment in the film when there is a group of individuals holding what looks like an American flag, but its colors are black, red and green. This symbolizes the U.S. flag with Pan-African flag colors. This is important because it further symbolizes the African diaspora in America.
Everything is in the details with “Black is King.” Parts of it were filmed in various African countries like Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. I also love how Beyoncé pays homage to traditional African hairstyles by changing her look consistently throughout. One of my favorite aspects of “The Lion King: The Gift” that also transcends to “Black is King” is the numerous African artists featured in the music, as mentioned above.
Beyoncé is a trailblazer for Black men and women all across the globe. A heartwarming feature of the film is how often Blue Ivy is pictured next to her in multiple scenes. Blue Ivy even has her own moment where she sings the last lyrics of the song, “Brown Skin Girl.”
A big takeaway from this musical film for Black men and women is the power of your identity and individualism. Knowing your own history and ancestry allows you to have more appreciation for who you are.
Black excellence is something that we should all work toward understanding and appreciating better. “Black is King” is a great place to start.