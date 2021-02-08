The Super Bowl is an American holiday to many. Football is America’s sport, so naturally it’s one of the biggest events of the year.
Super Bowl LV was hosted in Tampa Bay, Fla. featuring the reigning Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a royal battle of veteran Tom Brady versus newcomer Patrick Mahomes.
Aside from the game itself, entertainment is provided each year before and during the game. For musicians to be a part of the event is a monumental milestone in their careers. This year, The Weeknd, a Canadian pop musician, was the headline act for the famous halftime show.
There were, however, other noteworthy performances before the game kicked off. H.E.R, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan provided beautiful renditions of “America the Beautiful” and the national anthem. Alicia Keys also had a pre-recorded performance.
The night began with Keys’ performance with nods to the Black Lives Matter movement and ending racism. I believe this was the NFL’s way of saying they are supportive of the fight against racism in this country and within the league.
Keys sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the Black National Anthem.
According to the NAACP, in 1900 former NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson wrote the poem that eventually became the lyrics to the song.
Another pre-recorded performance included Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who gained fame from her performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Gorman’s Super Bowl performance was an original piece about a teacher, veteran and healthcare worker. Three Americans who fit these roles were featured on the field following Gorman’s performance.
This year’s game featured several powerful performers who are also people of color. This year’s entertainment performances proved life isn’t over because of COVID-19 and the fight against racism in our country is ever prevalent.
There is symbolism within the combination of Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan dueting the National Anthem. Church, a country singer, and Sullivan, a R&B artist, represent one unit, instead of being divisive — two different worlds of music and two different artists singing America’s song.
Beyond that, The Weeknd’s halftime show was a perfect example that we can still experience the luxuries of life as long as we follow COVID-19 rules and regulations. Instead of the traditional middle-of-the-field show, The Weeknd opted to perform in the stands with a specific stage setup prepared. He did move to the field toward the end of the performance but it was abnormal compared to past performances.
The Weeknd’s show held strong ties to his 2020 album “After Hours.” Before the album dropped, he began to embody a bandaged bloody faced persona that first made an appearance in his “Heartless” music video. He would continue to keep up the persona by having his face either bandaged up or severely bruised, leaving fans confused as to what this meant for the artist. This occurred in his “Blinding Lights” music video, late night talk show appearances with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, and the Video Music Awards.
In an interview with Variety, The Weeknd said all of this was an underlying way of pointing out the problem celebrities have with altering their physical appearance for validation and superficiality.
Therefore, not only did the Super Bowl provide themes of equality, living through COVID-19 and unity, it also provided a tone of authenticity. Although the game did not turn out as I personally expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the Lombardi trophy and title of Super Bowl LV champions.
