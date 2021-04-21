Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, member of the British royal family and long-time husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday, April 9 at the age of 99.
A formal statement was released by the royal family announcing his death.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Philip is survived by his wife, four children, eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was born in Corfu, Greece to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.
Philip and Elizabeth married on Nov. 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. She was 21 and he was 25.
According to the AP, their marriage was met with much controversy due to Philip’s family’s complicated relationship with the UK.
Philip relinquished his previous ties to his Greek and Danish ancestry by adopting his mother’s family name, Mountbatten. This allowed him to formally become a naturalized British subject.
Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, bestowed the title “His Royal Highness” to Philip the day before the wedding and the official “Duke of Edinburgh” the morning of their wedding.
Following their wedding and Elizabeth’s accession to the throne began Philip’s role as consort to the queen. This meant Philip would support and be by his wife within all her duties as queen, including ceremonies, state dinners, official royal tours abroad and more.
In April 2009, Philip became the longest serving consort as his wife became the longest reigning monarch.
At the age of 79 in the year 2000, Philip stated he had “no desire whatsoever” to live to 100 and be a centenarian, according to journalist Gyles Brandbeth. Philip said he couldn’t "imagine anything worse."
According to Town and Country, all of the top members of the British royal family are given code names for when they die. These are established plans in place prior to the death and are in place for two reasons. The code names are in place because of how high profile they are. It could leak that one of the family members has died if there is a leaked call or document stating specifically they died.Another reason is that everything is set from announcement of death to burial so mourning can properly happen.
Prince Philip’s code name was “Operation Forth Bridge,” according to the New York Times, named after the famous bridge in Edinburgh.
According to Town and Country The Queen’s is “Operation London Bridge.” Upon her death, it will be announced to the family as “London Bridge is down.”
Philip’s funeral took place on April 17 in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
His coffin was carried by both Grenadier Guards and the Royal Marines. The Duke’s insignia was laid at the altar in St. George’s Chapel for the funeral service. Furthermore, Philip helped design the land rover that carries his coffin, and his two fell ponies will pull a carriage he designed.
Many of the members of the royal family have released official statements or made public appearances expressing their thoughts on the death of Prince Philip.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, released a statement. on April 12.
“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and a part of an extraordinary generation,” William said. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the queen in the years ahead. I will miss my grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”
Prince Charles stepped outside of his residence at Clarence House to provide a public tribute on behalf of the family for his father.
“My dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that,” Charles said.
The queen has not made a publicized statement regarding her husband’s death, aside from the initial announcement. She did, however, release her first solo royal statement on April 16 regarding volcanic eruptions in the south Caribbean.
“I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days,” Queen Elizabeth said. “My prayers will remain with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time.”
Her previous statements would typically start with “The Duke of Edinburgh and I.” This is a step into the queen’s active duties without the duke.
Queen Elizabeth returned to some sovereign duties a few days following his death. This is not out of character for the queen, as she has always put the crown first.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will live on in both British and worldwide history for his active military service, marriage to the queen of 73 years and his patriarchal role within his family.
Follow Blake Haynes on Twitter, @BLAMHAY
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.