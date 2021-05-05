Fearless” was originally released by Taylor Swift in 2008 before being re-released on April 9 of this year. The new rendition, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” comes after Swift’s battle with her old record label.
On top of releasing the “Folklore” and “Evermore” albums since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she also has been working on re-recording her old music from the early albums of her career.
The 26-track album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” provides a nostalgic feeling, as many of the featured songs will take fans back to when they first heard them in middle school or high school.
Some of Swift’s all-time favorites “Fifteen,” “Love Story” and “Today Was A Fairytale” are featured on the remade album. In addition to the original tracks, there are three duets and several songs deemed “from the vault.”
It’s compelling hearing Swift’s voice on these tracks 13 years later. The now 31-year-old singer was 18 when she recorded “Fearless” the first time. Now, the tracks showcase Swifts’ newer and more matured vocals. Her lyrics will always be considered relatable.
For example, “Fifteen” depicts the essence of being 15 years old, experiencing high school, first loves and finding best friends. Many high school students may know what that feels like. The feeling of trying to fit in, dating and even just the tone of the song takes me back to being in early high school.
Along with her classics, Swift is proving that she continually strives to make music that is relatable and that fans play on repeat. These are exemplified through the duets on the album.
One of the songs pre-released before the album was “You All Over Me,” featuring Maren Morris. This song embodies the feeling of not being O.K. with how things ended with an ex if the person is trying to not be sad about it. The lyrics start by alluding to things that remind you of your ex before moving into the feeling of wasting too much time on someone who doesn’t deserve you. I think it also carries this feeling of knowing even if someone isn’t valued by you, you still wish they felt differently towards you.
“That’s When” featuring Keith Urban is all about wanting to reunite with someone. The duo sing about a couple forgetting their past mistakes and letting it go to ultimately move forward with each other.
“And I said, that's when, when I woke up in the mornin'. That's when it was sunny or stormin'. Laughin' when I was cryin',” the duo sang. “And that's when you were waitin' at the front gate. That's when, when I saw your face. You let me in, and baby that's when.”
“Breathe” featuring Colbie Caillat was on the original album but this time features both Swift and Caillat’s re-recorded vocals. The song sounds better than ever with its nodes to a friendship ending or even a breakup.
My favorite lyrics are, “It's the kinda ending you don't really wanna see, 'cause it's tragedy, and it'll only bring you down.” That’s easy to resonate with knowing that something happening in your life is going to end soon and it will make you sad. That is easily transferable to any situation whether it be a breakup, graduating or moving.
“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is a representation of knowing one’s worth, taking control of life and showing the magnitude of her fan base seeing that this release has been just as successful as the original 13 years ago.
Her re-recordings follow the legal battle with Swift’s old record label Big Machine. After Scooter Braun acquired the record label he also took the catalog of her master recordings. Because of this, Swift lost all the rights to her own music.
Swift is expected to re-record other old albums as well including “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989” and “Reputation.” No other information has been announced yet.
“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” can be listened to on all major music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.
