Imagine being a member of a wealthy family made up of stardom, worldwide travel and an elite circle of friends, but in one morning you have nearly everything stripped from you besides a small country town that you bought as a joke.
This is the basic premise of Pop TV and CBC sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.” The show follows the Rose family as they navigate their newfound lower class lifestyle in the town of Schitt’s Creek.
Throughout its successful six season run, the show has rich roots of comedic effect while spotlighting themes of classism and representation within the LGBTQ+ community. The show provides some of the best character progression I have seen and allows you to fall in love with the main characters featured.
The Rose family is made up of Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), a former video store franchise owner, his wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara), a former soap opera star, and their two grown children David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), who are nothing short of spoiled and used to a finer lifestyle.
One of the more interesting storylines of the show is watching this former disconnected family come together with their individual differences and personalities to survive their new way of living.
Other stand out characters of the show are Stevie (Emily Hampshire), the woman who runs Rosebud Motel, as well as Roland (Chris Elliot) and Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) Schitt, the mayor of Schitt’s Creek and his wife. Beyond that, there is Twyla (Sarah Levy), the waitress at the local cafe, Patrick (Noah Reid), David’s eventual love interest, and Ronnie (Karen Robinson), the third city council member along with Roland and Moira.
The clear dissonance between the Rose’s upper class lifestyle and the lower class living of the people of Schitt’s Creek provides an interesting take on classism.
The Roses move into the Rosebud Motel and live there for three years upon their arrival in Schitt’s Creek. They are unfamiliar with cheaper, dirty motel living and the lack of fine dining the town provides.
As the relationship between the townspeople and the Rose family grows, you see them learn from each other. The Rose family is given a massive reality check and adapts to the realization that having family and meaningful friendships is more valuable than the riches of this world. In turn, the family helps the townspeople reach their potential and helps many of them to see more in themselves.
“Schitt’s Creek” also represents members of the LGBTQ+ community in a seemingly natural way. It’s apparent throughout the show that the queer characters never have an official “coming out” moment but simply are living as their real selves. We see this most dominantly through David’s character.
David is an over-the-top, flamboyant, hilarious gay man who starts the show as a bisexual identifying man engaging in relationships with both men and women before finally settling down with his future husband Patrick.
We also see LGBTQ+ representation through Ronnie’s character. Ronnie is a lesbian-identifying Black woman.
Instead of ostracizing these characters or pointing out their sexuality, it’s a natural aspect of their town that is accepted by everyone. We can learn a lot from this character portrayal in the real world.
After being nominated for 19 Emmy’s at the 2020 Emmy Awards, “Schitt’s Creek” won nine of the original nominations. This was in almost every major award in the comedy category. They also won the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Although the show concluded on April 7, 2020, fans or newcomers of the show can stream all seasons on Netflix as well as the Netflix documentary “Schitt’s Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards.” The documentary provides unseen footage, a video of the final table read, an inside look into the filming of the final season and reading letters from fans. It also dives deeper into character development and how the show has positively impacted the LGBTQ+ community.