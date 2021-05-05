Celebrity culture and entertainment is often looked down on and doesn't always get the best representation.
There is so much depth to entertainment reporting and the creative abilities surrounding it are limitless. Without it, readers would not know near as much about the inside of the entertainment industry.
There is however an intersection between entertainment and mainstream news. This is found in situations like COVID-19 or protests for racial equality.
This intersection can be found in reporting such as the coverage of Tom Hanks testing positive for COVID-19 or celebrities donating large sums of money to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
It’s rewarding to find how pop culture ties in with social issues, such as the spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community in Schitt’s Creek or the crookedness of conservatorships like in Netflix’s “I Care A Lot” or the #FreeBritney movement.
Entertainment news can broaden one’s horizons through exploring new avenues they may not have explored. The greatest representation of this is through reality TV. It’s common for people to dislike reality TV as it’s often referred to as “trash TV.” But there are excessive variations within the genre of reality.
The array of choices include competition like “The Voice” or “Survivor,” love like “Are You the One?” or “The Bachelor,” home design like “House Hunters” or “Flip or Flop,” and lifestyle reality like “The Real World” or “Jersey Shore,” and more.
The best topics to cover within entertainment news are big headline stories like Demi Lovato overdosing or the sexual harassment cases involving Harvey Weinstein but also lighthearted pieces like news surrounding the Kardashians and updates on the Bachelor franchise. Legacy pieces are also special — being able to detail someone’s life contributions through their successes within both their career and personal life.
Bringing entertainment news and pop culture to you weekly has been one of my greatest endeavors. Entertainment news is so special to me, thank you for following along.
Upcoming releases in the world of entertainment
There are many exciting things coming in the world of entertainment. Summer is always a great time to get plugged in with pop culture and reality TV.
“The Bachelorette” returns June 7 with Katie Thurston starring as the lead. Her season was filmed at a resort in New Mexico.
CBS long running show “Big Brother” will return for its 23rd season. Also returning is “America’s Got Talent” on June 1 with judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.
The MTV TV and Movie Awards will air on MTV on May 16, hosted by actress Leslie Jones.
“Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo is expected to release her debut album on May 21 and Maroon 5 is expected to release their seventh album on June 11 titled “Jordi.”
Follow Blake Haynes on Twitter, @BLAMHAY
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.