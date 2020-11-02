The Pope is the figurehead and chief pastor of the Catholic Church and head of Vatican City, a city state completely bordered by Rome that serves as the headquarters for the church.
Following the 2013 resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis was named the new leader of the Catholic Church. This decision was historical, as he is the first Jesuit pope. He is also the first ever South American pope, as popes are typically from Europe.
The Catholic Church has stereotypically been recognized as an old school styled religion with very traditional standards, specifically preaching conservative theology. According to the New York Times, this includes the encouragement of celibacy — abstinence from sex — as well as the hindrance of female pastors and divorce.
Since becoming sovereign over the church, Pope Francis has continually changed the lifestyle and views the pope traditionally had in the past.
According to the BBC, when he moved to Vatican City in 2013, Pope France requested a simplistic two bedroom apartment in the Domus Santa Marta. Previous popes lived in the palatial palace apartment located on the top floor of the Vatican.
This is a testament to Pope Francis' character and his desire for change. Throughout his time as pope, he has worked at shifting the ideals of the Catholic Church to be more current with today’s modern world and issues.
In “Francesco,” a documentary about Pope Francis, he openly expresses his positive affirmations towards the LGBTQ+ community, more specifically same sex civil unions. This directly contrasts what prior popes have said and advised within the religion.
The documentary “Franceso” premiered on Oct. 21 at the Rome Film Festival and made its stateside debut on Oct. 25 at the Savannah Film Festival.
Throughout the documentary, he shares his honest opinions towards other current worldly issues. Pope Francis addresses the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, police brutality, border walls, gender inequality and sexual abuse within the Catholic church.
“Homosexual people have a right to be in the family,” Pope Francis said in the documentary. “They are children of God. They have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out of the family or made miserable over this.” Pope Francis said. “What we have to make is a law of civil coexistence, for they have the right to be legally covered. I stood up for that.”
According to the New Yorker, this statement was made following a letter received by Andrea Rubera. Rubera is a gay identifying man who lives in Rome with his partner and their three children. The letter expressed Rubera’s hope to raise his children within the Catholic Church.
This a rather revolutionary shift on Pope Francis’ part. As a former identifying Catholic who attended Catholic school, I recall the church being very stuck in their ways and conservative as far as worldly views go.
These historical remarks come years after a statement made by Pope Francis. In 2013, he asked, “If someone is gay and searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?”
His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, had said just months before that gay marriages and unions were a threat to peace.
It’s unsettling that basic human rights and the freedoms guaranteed to us on an individual level can in some people’s eyes be seen as a threat to peace. Having family members and close friends within the LGBTQ+ community, I see them holding a lot of value in our society. They offer different perspectives and life experiences and deserve to be treated the same as heterosexual identifying people do.
However, Pope Francis’ remarks have been met with much controversy.
“It’s not going to change doctrine,” Bill Donohue, president of the United States based Catholic League, said, according to NPR. “He doesn’t have authority to do that anyhow.”
Furthermore, the Associated Press reported that the Vatican deleted the video footage of Pope Francis making his statement. This has caused issues between the common people and the Vatican.
The topic of homosexuality intersected with religion has been a longtime controversial topic. This goes outside of the Catholic religion. A modern day battle of churches is the decision to be a gay affirming church or to not be. I believe Pope Francis adds to a theory that Jesus loves everyone regardless of background, personal choice, race, gender, sexuality, etc.
Despite the controversy, Pope Francis’ statement has been met with positive feedback from big name celebrities. Ellen Degeneres tweeted on Oct. 21, “Thank you, Pope Francis, for seeing love for what it is.”
“Thank-you @franciscus for your endorsement of same sex civil unions,” said Elton John on Oct. 22 via Instagram. “Giving your blessing to same sex civil unions is a major step towards equality, and a foundation for which countless others can enjoy the same protections and happiness. God bless you.”
I remember in grade school singing in church, “They’ll know we are Christians by our love.” Love doesn’t have limitations or boundaries, not in our real world society or in the eyes of God.