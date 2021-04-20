Con artists exist all over the world, playing with the minds of people every single day, allowing them to believe something that simply isn’t true.

In Netflix’s recent film “I Care a Lot,” Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) spends her time robbing elderly people of their bank accounts and estates by becoming their legal guardian with the help of her partner and accomplice Fran (Eliza Gonzalez).

Pike's performance as Grayson is just as thrilling as her role as Amy Dunne in the 2014 film “Gone Girl.” In the older film, she was conniving, daring, and bold within her role.

It’s clear from the start Grayson is a hustler and heavy hitter with no remorse for the way she interjects herself into the lives of elderly people. Not only does she drain the elderly of all their assets, but she also ferociously battles their family members in court.

The film quickly becomes a non-stop, action-packed showdown between Grayson, Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest) and Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage). Peterson and Lunyov are a mother-son duo, which is later revealed in the film.

Grayson picks Peterson as her next victim after meeting with Dr. Karen (Alicia Witt), whom she consults with about all of her elderly victims. Dr. Karen deems Peterson as a “cherry.”

It is soon revealed that Peterson is not who we think she is, which throws a twist into Grayson’s typically easy to pull off schemes. Peterson matches Grayson’s energy in ruthlessness with her unwillingness to accept this new guardianship and be confined to the care facility.

What makes this film so bizarre is the ever-growing — and often mind boggling — war between Grayson and Lunyov. Their actions test both of their furthest limits after the close relations between Lunyov and Peterson are revealed.

It appears Peterson and Lunyov work together in some capacity until it’s disclosed that they are mother and son. This is jarring, as Peterson is believed to never have been married with no children, according to her legal documents.

Viewers may be unsure of which side to root for. This is a perfect testament of evil versus evil, rather than good versus bad. Lunyov and Grayson both use their devilish tactics as they battle it out to get their way.

Grayson doesn’t want to lose her guardianship over Peterson, while Lunyov wants his mother back into his own care. Lunyov and his family are major business sharks who are willing to do whatever it takes to get Peterson out of Grayson’s care.

“I Care a Lot” displays the crookedness of guardianships or conservatorships and how people should not be stripped of their own care until they feel or say they are ready. Stripping someone of all their estates and assets is dehumanizing.

Guardianships are often more common and easier to obtain with elderly people, which is why Grayson’s business is so successful.

Pike pulls off an encapsulating performance throughout and once again thrives on the screen.

Pike recently won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her role as Marla Grayson.

Entangle yourself into this chaotic guardianship mess and check out “I Care a Lot” on Netflix.

