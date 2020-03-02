It’s a tired argument. People are riled up about the fact that the Democratic debates continue to be what some would call a hot mess. People complain there’s too much arguing and the nitpicking of every detail of various policy propositions is embarrassing and overdone.
Do you even understand what the debates are for?
First, I would like to remind people that the Republican primary was equally as “disastrous” as the Democratic primary. They too had many people, arguably non-viable candidates on the debate stage for far too long. They also had people shouting across the stage, interrupting each other and going over their allotted time for question answers and rebuttals. And in 2016, they won.
These are not new concepts and if you think this behavior is new, you haven’t paid attention.
Then you may say, “Why are Democrats focusing so much on the details of policies that most people do not even understand?” And to that, I have two responses. First, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said it best in regards to paying for the universal health care plan proposed by some of the more progressive candidates. She said, “Let me tell you how many nickels and dimes we’re talking about: nearly $60 trillion … That is three times the American economy—not the federal government — the entire American economy.”
Regardless of policy ideology and economic solutions, these “details” are not even really details — they are fundamental to discussing the potential benefits and costs and therefore potential success and failures of huge promises made by various Democratic nominee hopefuls.
Second, I think it is safe to say that American civic education is lacking, which is a whole different conversation that needs to be had. In a Newsweek survey in 2011, 70% of Americans are not familiar with basic Constitutional principles and Supreme Court, and only 26% could name all three branches of government. While that is seriously concerning, it’s not representative of Americans’ ability or right to be a part of the conversation. Whether you have a Ph.D. in political science, a high school diploma or something in between, it does not equivocate your qualifications in having an opinion, and it does not mean you can or cannot be apart of the conversation.
I have more hope in the American people than most people I encounter and that is because, as individuals, people are very smart, have instincts that cannot be scientifically or factually understood and still have merit. If a candidate can explain their policies and the methods and measures in relatively plain English, that is what is important. If they can follow through and show their work, that is what is important. But what we should not do is dumb the conversation down and decide for the electorate what they can and cannot handle intellectually.
I want a president who has answers. I want one who cares for people of all shapes, sizes, colors, preferences and wealth. I want someone who can articulate the complexities of American government and policies and they themselves understand the nuance of running not only a large, diverse, democratic country, but also the free world.
And the only way we can find that person is on the debate stage, through real conversation in real time, which will inevitably be accompanied by real human emotion. Let’s not shy away from that.