After 28 years of releasing borderline creepy — “Technologic” music video — yet completely out of the box content, the six time Grammy winning French electronic music duo Daft Punk posted an eight minute YouTube video titled “Epilogue,” announcing their split in February.
Since 1993, Daft Punk has completely redefined mainstream music, creating award winning albums full of pop and electronic music hybrids. But in all honesty, their whirlwind of stadium filling sound could never truly be categorized; no genre would do them justice. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo’s notoriety stems from their reflective cyborg helmets, overly auto tuned vocals and percussive synths. They were never reliant on fame but set out to stay enigmatic. Concerts became an otherworldly experience, helmets reflecting and emanating the energies of the fans back onto them, casting an emphasis on the experience itself.
According to USA Today, before they became the household name, Bangalter and Homem-Christo were involved in an indie rock band called “Darlin,” inspired by a Beach Boys song of the same name. “Darlin’” included third member Laurent Brancowitz, on guitar.
Darlin covered a variety of songs, including the Beach Boys’ original in a lo-fi rendition.
After a poor review in Melody Maker in 1993, with a critic calling their music “daft punky trash,” the group disbanded. Brancowitz went on to play in a band called “Phoenix”, while the duo moved on to create “Daft Punk,” according to The Guardian, a music blog. This was essentially a big middle finger to the critic.
In 1997, Daft Punk released their first debut album titled “Homework,” but their single “Da Funk” really put their name on the map, earning them their first Grammy nomination and topping the Billboard charts, according to USA Today.
To say the track was well-deserving of this acclaim is an understatement. The way the components of the track were layered together led to a build in intensity that added variety to an otherwise redundant tune. However, because of its simplicity, it’s the kind of track ideal for studying or being otherwise occupied, not just solely listening to. Their other attention garnering track from the same album, “Around the World,” was less favorable in my mind. While catchy and filled with flavorful synths, the chorus was redundant and reminded me of the looped soundtrack of a videogame. Nonetheless, their signature sound broke into the mainstream.
In 2001, the duo released their second album “Discovery,” and it was around this time they also started touring the world. One of my favorite tracks of this album would have to be “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.” While it takes a second to reach the climax — when the lyrics kick in — it feels as though I’m listening to multiple different songs at once. The rhythm drastically changes throughout, like how it starts in a staccato fashion — noticeable breaks between notes — and then the phrases become more legato — more of a flow, less breaks — beats more rapid. Add this to your gym workout playlist ASAP, particularly when using a treadmill and starting with a warm-up. Kanye West later sampled the track with his song “Stronger,” released in 2007, which was less techno and more mainstream pop with hip-hop elements. The stars performed together on stage at the 2008 Grammys, winning Kanye “Best Rap solo,” according to New Musical Express, a British music and film magazine.
In 2010, the prodigal pair lent their talents to the film score for “Tron: Legacy,” a sci-fi film series featuring a young man whose father mysteriously disappears due to being trapped in a video game and who inevitably becomes trapped in the same world. Unfortunately, this was their only film score, but their music continued to make waves.
Their hit single “Get Lucky” featuring Pharell Williams was released in the summer of 2013 and won Record of the Year at the 56th Annual Grammys. The album “Random Access Memories” that featured the retro sounding track also received Album of the Year, according to Billboard. Add this one to your summer roadtrip playlist or, better yet, add the entire album.
When it comes to involving other well-known musicians, Daft Punk is credited with creating the instrumentation for “Starboy” by the illustrious Canadian singer The Weeknd. I have to admit I was today years old when discovering, so no shame if you didn’t know either. They also worked to create the track “I Feel It Coming,” also featured on the “Starboy” album. The Weeknd recounted feeling a complete sense of awe at the duo’s work ethic, recalling how admirable it was that they never did anything that sacrificed the integrity of their values, according to an interview with Variety, an entertainment news site. They were unapologetically themselves.
As tragic as the duo’s separation is, they went out with a bang, literally. Check out the farewell video here, if you’re in the mood for a cinematic masterpiece. If you’re not, check it out anyways. While their reasons for breaking up are unknown, I can only presume one of them was looking to try something new or start a new life with a family perhaps.
If you’re looking to get into their music — better late than never — check out my personal favorites:
“Human After All” from their album of the same name (2005) with an almost ‘80s rock undertone.
“One More Time” from their album “Alive” in 2007, which is more of a futuristic, disco track with featured vocalist Romanthony.
“Something About Us” from “Discovery” released in 2001. It’s got lo-fi, elevator music vibes, which can be nice sometimes.
“Give Life Back to Music” from their album “Random Access Memories” is a song I regularly listen to for its epic instrumental breakdown.
“Beyond,” also from the “Random Access Memories” album. I love the complex lyricism in this one. Especially the line, “The perfect song is rimmed in silence, it speaks of places you’ve never seen, your home’s a promise long forgotten, it is the birthplace of your dreams.”
