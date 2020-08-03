Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album “Reputation” (2017) brought about angsty lyricism and dark synth beats, as the singer compared herself to the likeness of a snake. Then, she turned a complete 180 with “Lover,” (2019) which was the epitome of unicorns, rainbows and vocals as perfect and polished as cookie cutter houses. Both albums were reliant on studio enhanced vocals and computer generated beats, more so than “1989” (2014) and previous albums.
It seemed like the old country singer was gone forever until her surprise release of “Folklore,” the 17 track album that prematurely shoved “Lover” from the limelight. The announcement was made on the same day as the release. It’s all pretty fitting for an album made in isolation, free from promotional gimmicks and noticeable autotune. The title, “Folklore,” encompasses everything Taylor is, an avid storyteller. The production might be free of embellishments, but the lyrics are elaborate enough to fill the pages of a novel.
At first listen, the album seemed rather lengthy and some songs felt unpurposeful. “the 1,” “peace” and hoax” are less memorable. They aren’t super catchy and I can’t quite tell the choruses from the verses. However, when I listened to “hoax” it was pouring down rain and I associated the piano riff with little raindrops tapping the roof. Cozy and warm. The piano playing is very precise, the guitar strums are gentle and Swift’s vocals shimmer like sunlight. It all comes together like a string of lights.
The lead single, “cardigan,” is very representative of the album. It sounds like something The Lumineers or Mumford and Sons would release, with an added jazzy flair. As the song progresses, a violin is added, creating a steady stream of sound like a river. In relation to lyrics, she includes a reference to Peter Pan with the line, “Peter losing Wendy” which could signify youth and the assumed lack of knowledge or naivety that comes with it. Peter refuses to grow old but loves Wendy regardless.
Track 14, “betty,” is one of my favorites because it’s so unapologetically Taylor: the harmonica, the slight country twang, her signature pulsing instrumentals and thought provoking lyrics. The intro sounds like “Never Grow Up,” and the chorus sounds like a hybrid of “You Belong with Me” and “Love Story.” I’m also a sucker for key changes.
A few honorable mentions are as follows:
“The last great american dynasty,” track 3: The beat is simple and the instrumentals remain the same throughout, allowing for the clever lyricism to dominate. Swift explores a family that owned a house long before her. The woman was constantly blamed for the husband's faults, signified with the line, “She had a marvelous time ruining everything.”
“seven” and “august,” tracks 7 and 8: I grouped these together because they both speak of a summer fling and have a similar laid-back, soothing melody. Swift’s vocals are amplified and airy like a summer breeze.
“mirrorball,” track 6: Despite the doleful lyricism, the melody still manages to be uplifting and the instrumentals burst with vitality.
“epiphany,” track 13: If you need help falling asleep at night, keep this in mind. The song is like a gentle lullaby that speaks of finding enlightenment through our dreams. It also has an eerie intensity to it, like the calm before the storm.