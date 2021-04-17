On March 26, American musician Lil Nas X released his highly controversial track, “Montero (Call me by Your Name).” Aside from its raunchy, audacious lyricism, the song itself wasn’t what caused all the backlash. It was the music video and accompanying merchandise that truly brought the 22-year old singer’s music under fire.
“Call me by Your name” was one of the first films featuring homosexuality “Hometown Road” artist Lil Nas X had ever seen, according to an interview with Genius. The film’s storyline inevitably inspired his track. Lil Nas X said he was enamored with everything about the film, especially the motif where the two lovers say, “Call me by your name, and I’ll call you by mine.” However, his song isn’t centered around two fictional lovebirds. He was inspired by a man he visited that he harbored great feelings toward. The song was essentially written as an ode to his own sexuality and his self-discovery with this person.
Sounds innocent enough, right? No. The singer was raised being told that being gay was a heinous act, according to Refinery29. This should serve as enough foreshadow.
The music video starts with the camera slowly zooming in on a mystical, pastel colored land, while Lil Nas X narrates about banishing the parts of himself that he finds shameful. But here he can finally be free.
We find Lil Nas X sitting by a tree, with a massive snake curling around it like a vine, a possible reference to the Garden of Eden, where Eve was tempted to sin. After kissing a conehead man from behind the tree, the singer ends up in a colosseum, getting judged by several different versions of himself.
Long story short, he ends up in Hell, giving the devil a lap dance and then transforming into the devil himself. An important thing to note about this scene is that the devil’s throne had a latin inscription on it that translates to “they condemn what they don’t understand.”
According to Refinery29, to address all the backlash Lil Nas X received, he said, “People will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. I am. The agenda to make people stay out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be.” Members of various religious communities deemed the video to be downright immoral, especially since there were satanic and biblical representations in the same frame.
Apparently, Lil Nas X didn’t believe the video was enough of a statement, and he later released 666 pairs of knock-off Nike shoes, complete with a pentagram pendant and 1 drop of real human blood per shoe. But the continued backlash became less about religion and more about the impression he was making on younger audiences, according to Refinery29. When faced with the dilemma of whether or not the singer should cater to all ages, he replied, “I’m a grown man.”
Brett Jones, a sophomore digital film and television production major, acknowledges the fact that celebrities have no business changing their music to fit a certain label or what society deems appropriate at a given point in time.
“Celebrities shouldn’t be in charge of what children listen to or watch,” Jones said. “It’s not their responsibility. Art is subjective and music is art. If parents don’t want their kids to view this, then that’s on them — not on Lil Nas X. One song shouldn’t ruin someone, especially if people don’t understand the meaning of it.”
I couldn’t agree more. The singer should be free to express himself in any way he pleases. Not to mention, he never claimed that his music was suitable for children to begin with. Statements this bold are the ones that are truly heard.
While I didn’t find the song itself to be particularly memorable, I can see why others might see it as a “bop.” At the very least, it’s catchy, and I admire the bold storytelling behind it. However, Jones was engrossed in the song from first listen, music video and all.
“What religious folks don’t understand is that they’ve just created even more irony,” Jones said. “Lil Nas X created the religious aspect of the music video as a reference to religions denying or disapproving of homosexuality. Religious folks are just continuing the theme of disapproving of queer folks. And it definitely doesn’t deserve all the controversy. Religious aspects in music have been used reportedly in history like Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ or Lady Gaga’s ‘Judas’ and ‘Alejandro.’ People are just giving it more attention because it’s a gay Black man telling his history.”
Jones said he finds additional irony in how the devil is portrayed throughout different types of media.
“I see people critiquing the music video yet they watch the show ‘Lucifer,’ which is about the devil, who is played by an attractive man,” Jones said. “But a gay Black man can’t give the devil a lap dance because it’s in a two-minute music video?”
Jones said while many have shunned the singer for his brazen behavior, it’s had the opposite effect on him.
“I’ve gained respect for him honestly,” Jones said. “As someone who is also gay, it took a lot for Lil Nas X to come out when he did, especially in the rap and country music industry. He wasn’t mocking religion, he was just explaining how he saw it. He even made jokes that he killed the devil, shouldn’t everyone be happy?”
The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, further proving that any publicity is good publicity.
In all truth, Lil Nas X never asked to be a role model or to be placed on a pedestal. He would much rather fall from grace, because at least at that point he can be who he wants to be. And if eternal damnation awaits him, at least he can say that he’s going down in style. After all, the former devil may have worn Prada, but this new devil wears sneakers he created himself, made with human blood, sweat and the tears of his haters.
