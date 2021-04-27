The 93rd Academy Awards were held on Sunday April 25 — pushed back two months due to the pandemic. The show was split into two locations in Los Angeles, broadcast from The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The Oscars were once again without a host; Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 was the last host.
The film that took the lead this year was “Mank,” a film about “Citizen Kane” directed by David Fincher. “Mank” led with 10 nominations, leaving with awards for Cinematography and Production Design. Some of the main nominations it was up for were best picture, actor and director.
Chloé Zhao went home with Best Director and Best Picture for “Nomadand.” According to CNBC, Zharo made Academy Award history by being the second woman to receive Best Director and the first woman of color to ever receive the award.
The Oscars have received controversy in the past for not having much diversity with their Academy Award winners. Academy Award directors were all men until 2010 when Katheryn Bigelow was the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for her film “The Hurt Locker” (2009).
Some recurring winners for best actor and actress were Frances McDormand for the third time for her role in “Nomadland” and Anthony Hopkins achieving his second Best Actor win for "The Father."
But for the first time ever, two women were nominated for Best Director at the 2021 Oscars: Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.”
Another first for the Academy Awards was Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, the first Black stylists, who won best makeup and hair styling for their work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which is set in 1927 Chicago.
The results for the main awards in the 93rd Academy Awards posted by The Oscars:
Best Picture
"Nomadland" — Winner: In 2011, Fern loses her job after the U.S. Gypsum plant in Empire, Nevada, shuts down; she worked for three years with her husband, who has recently died. Fern decides to sell her belongings and purchases a van to live in and travel the country searching for work.
"The Father"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" — Winner
Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
David Fincher, "Mank"
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" — Winner
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Actor in a Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" — Winner: Anne visits her father Anthony in his flat after he becomes belligerent with his recent caretaker. Anthony has dementia and constantly forgets important life events and where things are around his flat. Anne tells Anthony that if he keeps refusing to have a caretaker, she will have to move him into a nursing home.
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Animated Feature Film
"Soul" — Winner: Joe is a middle school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz and when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have soul.
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"Wolfwalkers"
Visual Effects
"Tenet" — Winner: A secret agent is given a single word as his weapon and sent to stop the emerging World War III. He must travel through time and bend the laws of nature in order to be successful in his mission.
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
Cinematography
"Mank" — Winner: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of savage like wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish "Citizen Kane.”
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"News of the World"
"Nomadland"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7""
Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" — Winner: Wickedly smart Cassie is still living with her parents after dropping out of college years prior. She's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past.
Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance, "Sound of Metal"
Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Original Score
"Soul" — Winner
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
