After leaving the theater when I first saw director Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Loveless” back in the early months of 2018, I noticed the sky hung low in a dark gloom with the rain moderately beating down, perfectly matching the insurgent dread Zvyagintsev is so keen and proficient in producing.
It's like the universe had aligned, took notice that I had spent good company in despair for the past two hours and saw fit that I needed to feel a little more downcast and utterly oppressed.
Zvyagintsev is one of my favorite living directors, perhaps even the one to outmatch all others currently working whom I deem to be extraordinary, but those who are familiar with his style — his deeply cynical stories regarding marriages and families beset by absolute strife — will no doubt put on a bemused face at this proclamation.Those who like Zvyagintsev must like to revel in consummate, domineering misery.
“Loveless” is now his fifth feature film, and although all his films wallow in quieted catastrophe, I dare say this picture may be his most bleak, which is quite the statement to make. Even I am surprised that Zvyagintsev has gone further down the rabbit hole. There are no mad hatters here, only deep-seated wretchedness performed and appropriated by people who have no more love to give one another anymore — if there ever was any love to give in the first place.
No misstep is there in the film being labeled a tragedy. Like the tragedies of Shakespeare (of whom I love — see there, too, for what makes me click so well with stories involving calamity), “Loveless” leaves questions unanswered, diabolism wins out over good-naturedness and stories end in an even lower state of casualty than what they began in.
This film marks the third writing collaboration between Zvyagintsev and Oleg Negin. The pair frequently worked together since 2011’s “Elena,” and what the dissectors of humanity they have become — taking out the heart as they operate, leaving only the dark underbelly of mankind behind. What a gifted pair they are, truly; one of the great writing collaborators since Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, or Akira Kurosawa and Shinobu Hashimoto.
Shifting now to the narrative at hand, we primarily follow a pair of embittered parents — the narcissistic, material Zhenya (played to great depth by Maryana Spivak, her character often employing a deadly scowl) and Boris (played just as well by Aleksey Rozin), the drudging workman — who are finalizing their divorce. Seemingly forgotten, their twelve-year-old son, Alyosha, is on the sidelines watching as his parents argue with wounding words.
At first, we do not know how much Alyosha is aware of his parents' wartorn situation. Later do we know with heart-rending certainty when Zvyagintsev's unassuming camera follows his mother leaving a room, her shutting the door at her exit and revealing her son standing behind it, hiding, crying and trying hard to keep his sobbing quiet so as not to draw the attention of his parents, but their deafening verbal brawl would drown out his weeping nonetheless.
We follow young Alyosha at the outset. We watch as he leaves school, later walking in the shallow snow next to a cold stream as he plays with an abandoned ribbon that he soon manufactures into a stick-and-string toy, which he ends up tossing up into a bare-leaved tree where it becomes entangled in the branches. He leaves it behind and goes home.
His mother spares no time for him; she'd rather place her time in the bed of her new lover, or bury her eyes into her phone. By which, there is an overall theme against technology here, with one scene showing Zhenya aboard a train where literally everyone has their phones out, or of a nosing camera pan to a group of girls praising selfies before taking one. Not to mention the fact the film is set in 2012 and keeps mentioning the provincial turbulence between Ukraine and Russia through car stereos as if Zvyagintsev is once again being critical of his home country — as he has done so, specifically, in “Leviathan.”
His father is equally negligent, himself spending his days at a desk himself spending his days at a desk job or in the embrace of his very pregnant girlfriend. The matter is unclear, like a whiff of smoke wafting in a cold, dead night, but Alyosha soon disappears, resulting in his feuding parents reluctantly coming together to form search parties through the city and the outlying forests.
The ground is soggy after the parting of snow, the rivers and streams frigid, and then (with the arrival of a camera movement that slowly reveals a glimpse out a school window) the snow comes back in light flurries, the audience knowing full well the possibility that the missing Alyosha must be enduring the biting cold.
Boris and Zhenya, in their own respective scenes, express with their new lovers how their lives, in one way, ended with the arrival of their son — both expressing at one point or another the regret of not getting an abortion. Yet, one would think the pair wouldn't be capable of devotion in the end, but all parents have love to give, no matter how deeply buried beneath a fortification of hatred, disdain.
As with any Zvyagintsev film, one knows this story may not end optimistically — its final moments lingering on a crushing final image.
This film also serves as the first in Zvyagintsev's filmography to heavily use an original score. And although its presence is still fairly sparse here, the score by Evgueni and Sacha Galperine rears its foreboding tunes here in moderation, acting as melodic bookends to the film, beginning and ending with a forceful rhythm that (almost literally) hammers into the audience its unforgiving attitude toward humanity, sonically administering the film's dosages of cheerlessness.
Cinematographer Mikhail Krichman (who has photographed all of Zvyagintsev's films) returns once again with his wonderfully framed images. Images soaked with the aesthetic of a murky quagmire, a camera slowly panning, tracking its characters and environment with unassertive voyeurism. Like “Leviathan” before it, Krichman's camera opens the film with static shots capturing the film's setting — naked trees in the deep of winter, quiet streams of water bypassing shorelines covered in snow and grey slabs of high-rising concrete serving as homes.
Once again is a Zvyagintsev picture shot and scored wonderfully, elevating his bleak narratives to being very beautiful, creating this strange paradox between the very sad coupled with the very beautiful.
“Loveless” is a relentless exercise in pessimism that unhurriedly tells its story. It is as if in the very act of watching this film are we attached to clinical machinery, an intravenous drip slowly administering its prime ingredient of abjection into our veins. Although this may not be as tremendous as his feature film debut in “The Return,” or with “Leviathan” (my favorite of his and one of the very few films I've given a 10-star rating to), “Loveless” still remains one of the finest films of the last decade. Tread carefully, however, for passage into this film begets a heavy heart, but the cinematic reward is nonetheless everlasting.
8.9/10