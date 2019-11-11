It is no surprise to some that the NCAA recently proposed changes for its rules to allow college athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name and likeness for things like royalties on apparel. This is seemingly a natural progression of the NCAA’s continued support for helping student athletes in any way they can.
Previously, policies were put in place to encourage financial aid for student athletes in the form of scholarships, stipends and extra resources to ease the stress of balancing Division I sports and a college education.
There are strong arguments for allowing athletes to collect a check for their name and fame. For one, these college students are creating such mass amounts of revenue for their universities and local apparel companies, while seeing nothing for it. Some go so far as to compare it to slave labor, although that’s hardly fair, either. Brand deals, signed agents and marketing campaigns are often held off for when students draft into professional leagues, but with this new policy, students could sign these types of contracts with no issue.
The example that seems to be the strongest for this argument is Anthony Davis, former University of Kentucky basketball player, infamous for his unique eyebrow. During his first and only season in 2011-2012, the phrase, “Fear the Brow” became popular amongst not only students and fans, but all over the Lexington metropolitan area. Shirts, hats, hoodies and any other merchandise you can imagine had this phrase and a sketch of his now trademarked unibrow; Davis got zero percent of sales.
This story is not unlike others across the country in various conferences. However, while college sports has become an industry entirely of its own, it is still just college sports. By bringing money and economic competition into the mix of an already insanely competitive environment, every single athletic relationship will change.
Recruiting tactics and strategies will be different. Coaching and teammate dynamics will be different, maybe for the better, but probably not. Fans already scrutinize the NCAA for allowing “one and done,” which is a phenomena where players will only play one season in college, and immediately head up to be drafted to professional leagues. The possibility of brand deals and marketing a person instead of a team will perpetuate this problem.
There is also an argument for the sake of the athletes for this proposed policy. On its face, it seems that the real winners are the athletes themselves, as now they can make big checks on doing what they already have been.
But these students — remember they are still students — already have a lot on their plates. Imagine adding commercial and branding shoots, interviews, and meetings for other revenue building schemes. This policy draws fans away from the actual sports and the love of the game and refocuses it on money.
College sports are exciting to watch for that reason — the athletes have something to fight for. They aren’t tied to million dollar contracts so they play hard to succeed in the professional realm. This proposed policy will alter just about every facet of college sports, and not for the better.