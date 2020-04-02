Well well well...what do we have here?
As the world around us collapses and everyone makes the same five jokes about toilet paper and staying six feet apart, several companies are doing their part to help us slip into a mental state that's a little more…comfortable.
Video game sales have skyrocketed, Discord increased streaming capacities 400% and of course, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” was released. But what brings us here in front of this particular screen at once on this particular page of this particular website, is a nifty little feature released this March called Netflix Party.
Netflix Party is a pretty simple concept. Effectively, it is intended as group-watching software that allows you and a rag-tag group of misfits to launch a heroic quest to watch synchronized movies and episodes together while you’re avoiding contact with the outside world like the plagu- uh, while you’re social distancing. But what do you need to know to start ignoring your online lectures today?
First thing’s first, if you’re hoping to use this feature on your smart TV or game console, good news! You’re s*** outta luck. Yeah…This is only available on desktop or laptop computers. The main reason is because this is not a feature added onto Netflix, but rather an extension for Google Chrome. If you’re not able to get Netflix on a computer with Google Chrome, then thanks for the click and take a gift bag on your way out.
Let’s say you have a computer and it has Google Chrome. What luck! Then all you need to do is download the Netflix Party extension from the Chrome Web Store. Once you’ve opened Netflix in your browser and said “I’m in” in your hacker voice, you should be able to click the extension button on the top right. This will give you a link you can send to your pals that will open a Netflix tab on their devices on the same episode at the same timestamp. Now, you are Netflix Partying!
But, how well does this feature work and how can the settings be customized to fit your, and all your friend’s needs? What follows is a quick look at all the different things you can do with Netflix Party and all the things you can’t.
When you begin or join a party you are greeted with a Netflix tab open to whatever you are watching and a large text chat taking up a quarter of the screen. This is really easy to maneuver and doesn’t change much of your typical Netflix experience, plus you can turn the chat off and use a third party voice or video chat service like Skype or Discord to talk to all of your friends in real time instead.
Since this is all about video synchronization and not screen sharing, you get to keep your preferred Netflix settings without imposing them on the people you’re watching with, thus ending the decades long feud between people who prefer subtitles and people whose ears work. Additionally, there is a good opportunity here for friends around the globe to watch movies or shows together with the option to watch in their native languages.
What Netflix Party can’t do, as a free extension, is allow you to watch non-consecutive episodes in a row. If your party wants to change what series or movie you’re watching, or wants to watch an episode from a different season, your party will end and everyone will be watching Netflix on their own, which is a tragedy. Luckily, by blasting another link to all the homies you can be back in action faster than you can say “Joe Biden cannot win the general election.”
If you pledge to give Netflix Party $5 a month on Patreon, you gain access to voice chat and emojis in the extension. Personally, neither of these really justifies a $5 subscription for me, but what might is the fact that it also opens up this extension to work on other streaming services. Their Patreon Page describing the ‘premium’ features is pretty vague and doesn’t offer details about which streaming services it works with, but that hasn’t stopped 949 people—as of April 1—from signing up, so the choice is yours.
As an alternative to donating to Netflix Party’s Patreon, you can use a host of other synchronized watching programs for different streaming services. Some of them even offer video and voice chat features and are easily found on the Chrome Web Store.
When all is said and done, this isn’t an extravagant new toy that will revolutionize streaming services. This is a tool to fill a very present need, and while I think that it could probably fill that need better and that there are probably plenty of other extensions and software that do, I have to say that this is a very easy to use product that delivers. If you watch Netflix, Netflix Party might just be worth a try.